Colts' Daniel Jones Addresses Upcoming QB Decision
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers with a 23-19 loss. But the big news isn't from not obtaining the victory, but rather the ongoing QB battle between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Daniel Jones.
Following the game, both quarterbacks were asked to air their thoughts on the situation. For this piece, we'll analyze what Jones gave to the media. Starting his presser was a question regarding how he'd assess his performance against the Packers.
Here's what the former sixth-overall pick had to say.
“I thought it went all right. Obviously, that first drive wasn't the cleanest there – a couple things to clean up, but I felt like we got in a rhythm there on the second drive and executed down the field. Obviously, we’d like to score there, get in the end zone, but felt like we had some good momentum there.”
Jones' performance against the Packers was efficient by the numbers, completing 7/11 passes for 101 passing yards and no scores. Jones' biggest setback was missing a wide-open Tyler Warren down the sidelines for a potentially huge play.
While Jones would want that throw back, he did bounce back and looked more polished as the game progressed, playing well. Jones may get another shot to show his skills in Indy's last preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 23rd, but it could depend on who Steichen names the next starting quarterback.
Next, Jones was asked about his thoughts on Steichen mentioning he's close to making a big decision on the next quarterback.
“I mean, I think just tried to show up every day and improve, grow in my understanding of the offense, and make good decisions consistently. I think that's been something I've always tried to do and will continue to work on. But I think consistent decision-making and throwing the ball accurately, I think that's a huge part of playing the position. That’s something I've tried to do.”
Jones' training camp was good overall, but he never did enough to separate himself from Richardson. While it's the same case for Richardson, Jones was assumed by many to have many edges in this competition. After this game against the Packers, it remains a very close tilt to start under center.
Lastly, Jones was asked about his performance over the last three weeks and if he feels it's been good enough, or if there might be more he could have done with additional time.
“Well, I always think I'm trying to grow and improve and learn, and the more time in the system with these guys, I think I'll continue to do that. So, I think I've played well and had things to clean up, for sure. But I think you're always trying to improve, and each week, each practice, be better than the one before.”
Jones has a lot on the line and needs to win this competition if he wants to avoid becoming a backup quarterback. Jones played as the starter for the New York Giants for six seasons before the franchise was ready to move on, where he eventually ended up on the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones has at least done enough to be close in the competition to Richardson, which is encouraging. Jones hasn't had the time with the offense and players that Richardson has, putting him at a bit of a disadvantage. But, based on what Jones said yesterday, it seems he adjusted quickly enough to get into a rhythm upon being signed to a one-year deal.
Steichen is nearing a decision that might shape his career as Indianapolis' head coach moving forward. It's arguably been the most important time in his NFL tenure, regardless of coaching position. Richardson looks to have a slight lead, but who knows, Steichen may want Jones as the safer, more sure option.
Expect Steichen's choice between Jones and Richardson to come to fruition in the next few days ahead of the Colts' final preseason game with the Bengals. Jones will wait patiently to see what his new head coach decides.