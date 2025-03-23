Colts and Daniel Jones Make 'Perfect' Sense
The Indianapolis Colts made a smart move by bringing in competition for Anthony Richardson to help press the youngster to be better than his mediocre 2024 where worry was sparked that he might be falling apart.
This was done in the form of Daniel Jones, who had his own career struggles through 70 games (69 starts) with the New York Giants. What is interesting about Jones is he has a legitimate shot at starting if Richardson can't get the ball rolling.
An anonymous NFL coach told The Athletic's Mike Sando this about Jones and the fit with Indianapolis: "This is a perfect match, they do not have to change game plans for him because that guy (Jones) can do some of what (Anthony) Richardson can do running around. That is how Jones had his best year in New York anyway.”
Jones' best year was 2022 when his rushing capabilities were used most effectively, adding up 708 rushing yards on 120 attempts and seven rushing scores. That season Jones took care of the football better than any during his career, with 15 passing touchdowns and only five picks.
Since then, Jones has fallen off a cliff with eight fumbles and 13 picks thrown. He's also compiled a brutally bad 3-13 record. This streak of performance is why the Giants parted ways with Jones, then subsequently he signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
This situation is a perfect match for Jones, especially given Richardson's struggles and how much is riding on the former Florida Gator and fourth-overall draft pick. Richardson can't continue regression or maintain his issues, health and otherwise, from his second NFL season.
If this ensues, Jones might get the nod to play under center. Even if Richardson beats out Jones, the former has struggled so much with injuries that he's only logged 15 games out of 34, opening a good argument that Jones will still start to some capacity regardless of who wins the job for Week 1 and beyond.
Jones can revitalize his career if he steps it up with the Colts and Shane Steichen. However, he'll need to amplify his former QB self or won't have a chance at beating out the more talented Richardson who also has a higher ceiling.
This story in Indianapolis will be at the forefront of news coverage, and with good reason. Given how important this QB duel is for the future of the franchise, everyone will be watching to see which field general beats out the other in this critical race to start.
