3 X-Factor Players Who Will Determine Success of Colts' Defense
The Indianapolis Colts defensive unit had a year filled with ups and downs during the 2023 NFL season. From allowing 24.4 points per game (28th in the NFL) to recording 51 sacks (5th in the NFL), Indy's defense showed flashes and flaws in a chaotic season.
If the Colts wish to find success stopping opposing drives next season, a few players will need to be difference-makers on the field. Three Colts have the opportunity to be X-Factor players who contribute heavily to future wins in the 2024 NFL season.
1. Julian Blackmon, Safety
Julian Blackmon signed a one-year, $3.89 million contract extension to stay in Indianapolis this offseason. The 25-year-old posted a career-high four interceptions in his fourth year in the league last year, displaying his big play ability time after time.
As the safety with the most NFL experience on the team, Blackmon is set to play an important role for defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Blackmon shifted to the strong safety position in 2023, a position where he says he was able to play his style of football.
It just fits my role better, it fits my personality better. I'm more of a talkative person, I like to be around the ball and I like the take the ball away, and so that strong safety position in this defense, specifically, is more of that role. For me, it was kind of easy to move over there and start making those plays.- Julian Blackmon (via Colts.com)
Barring any injuries or setbacks, Blackmon is likely to be a certain starter throughout the season. His ball-hawking skills give the defense a threat that helps prevent too many successful deep balls. Along with his interceptions, Blackmon missed only 4.3% of his attempted tackles last season which further shows his prevention skills at the safety position.
The fifth-year safety has the chance to cement himself in the safety market if he has another successful campaign.
2. Dayo Odeyingbo, Defensive End
Dayo Odeyingbo is entering his fourth and final year on his contract with the Colts this season. Following his success in 2023, the team may offer him an extension. On the other hand, the selection of DE Laiatu Latu in the 2024 NFL Draft could mean an uncertain future ahead for Odeyingbo.
The 24-year-old recorded eight sacks in 2023 while playing in all 17 games, proving his reliability for the second consecutive season after missing nearly his entire rookie year. Odeyingbo recorded career highs in practically every statistic last season, but still fell in the bottom five of PFF grades for defensive players on the Colts' roster.
This upcoming season is a final opportunity for the young Commodore to show he deserves an extended stay in Indy. If he can improve on his decent numbers from the previous year, there's a chance that both he and the Colts' defensive line get the credit they deserve.
A realistic goal could be to post double-digit sacks. Unlikely to start ahead of Kwity Paye or Samson Ebukam, Odeyingbo might be an elite rotation player if he can break his own career highs.
3. JuJu Brents, Cornerback
Following a season filled with growth, second-year corner JuJu Brents has the opportunity to stamp his name in the starting lineup this season. The cornerback position is a big question mark on this team, but Brents has what it takes to fill the void.
The 2023 second-round pick out of Kansas State is an athletic specimen who recorded a 4.53 40-yard dash but also only appeared in nine games in his rookie season. Indy felt Brents' missing presence during his eight game absence,
His depth and physical presence on the field are much needed to help the team prevent large receivers from dominating the field. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, Brents brings a unique combination of lateral quickness and size to the gridiron.
With the right decisions and a healthy season, Brents should improve on his rookie numbers and develop into a weapon for Gus Bradley to use.
A long season awaits these three Colts who each have the right set of circumstances to prove their value to the team. If all goes well, Indianapolis will be looking at a trio of game-changers in the defense.
