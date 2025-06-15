Colts Defensive Woes May Be Too Much to Handle
The Indianapolis Colts' defense in Gus Bradley's final year with the team was inconsistent. Indy ranked 24th in points allowed per battle (25.1) and 26th in passing yards allowed (229.4). In short, it was time for a change after three years of a static schematic approach from the veteran coach.
This came in the form of a chameleon-like coordinator in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive leader Lou Anarumo. Anarumo struggled in his final years with the Bengals, but lacked the talent to utilize outside of the dominant sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
Anarumo now has the chance to coach prominent Indy defenders like cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Zaire Franklin, and the defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. However, Anarumo still has to hit the ground running and get things going for this defensive unit on the field.
The Athletic's Mike Jones points out that Anarumo "likes to run a defense founded on versatility and smarts, and the Colts lack experience at many key areas."
Jones further explains: "Indy did add veteran safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency, but injuries to linebackers Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies could hamper the installation process," wrote Jones. "The young and inexperienced backups will certainly get more practice reps, which could expedite their development, but Anarumo likely will have to wait a while to see the full potential of his squad."
Anarumo is a great defensive coordinator, but he implements a complex scheme that can be overwhelming for younger players to understand, and the Colts are taking on a brand-new philosophy. There are key veterans on the defense, but also blossoming talents like safety Nick Cross, cornerback Jaylon Jones, linebacker Jaylon Carlies, and defensive end Laiatu Latu.
The Colts also drafted second-rounder J.T. Tuimoloau to add more skill and depth to the defensive trenches. Anarumo has far more talent to work with in Indianapolis than he did in his later years with the Bengals, but a new coach always brings sudden change, and it will remain to be seen if Indy's players can adjust.
Indianapolis might be drowning in the news surrounding their QB battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but make no mistake, this team can't win without a solid and consistent defensive counterpart.
Anarumo is an upgrade over Bradley and will bring a newfound attitude and game plan to the Colts' defense. The Colts have no more room for error ahead of the 2025 season; Anarumo will look to link his unique ideas with his new players in Indianapolis.
