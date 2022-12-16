Colts Downgrade Cornerback, Make Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts downgraded cornerback Brandon Facyson to out for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and made some corresponding roster moves.

A day before their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the Indianapolis Colts have made an update to their official injury report as well as some corresponding roster moves.

Cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) was downgraded from doubtful to out after missing the entire week of practice. The team also elevated cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. and linebacker Forrest Rhyne to the active roster from the practice squad for the weekend.

“We’re just going to continue to see how he’s progressing," Colts interim head coach told reporters on Thursday about Facyson. "He’s progressing, so we’ll just see how it shakes out in the next day or two.”

The Colts had already ruled out starting cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), who missed the Colts' last game with a lower leg injury, as well as backup wide receiver Mike Strachan.

With both Moore and Facyson out, it will likely be Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. starting at outside corner with starting free safety Julian Blackmon moving to the slot as he did in Moore's most recent absence. Rookie Rodney Thomas II will likely take Blackmon's spot at safety while Tony Brown, Brandon Facyson, and Baker provide depth at corner.

The Colts are now without two of their top four cornerbacks in a matchup against the NFL's leading receiver, Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings' top-10 passing game.

Facyson has seen the third-most snaps (355) at cornerback for the Colts this season and started 2-of-13 games. He's totaled 20 tackles and 5 pass breakups.

Baker (6'1", 190, 24 years old) is a rookie undrafted free agent out of Georgia Southern. He's yet to appear in a game.

Rhyne (6'1", 233, 23) is also a rookie undrafted free agent out of Villanova. He's appeared in two games for the Colts this season, totaling 28 snaps on special teams.

