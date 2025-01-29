Draft Expert Predicts Colts Take National Champion Receiver
The Indianapolis Colts hold the 14th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft after barely missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Colts have been heavily linked to tight ends and safeties, but a few mock drafts are eyeing other options for Indy.
A new CBS Sports mock draft by Chris Trapasso has the Colts taking senior Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the first round. Egbuka played alongside numerous elite receivers during his college stay and could mesh well in an already-stacked offense.
Egbuka played a key role in Ohio State's national championship run this winter, tallying 21 receptions for 268 yards and one touchdown in the four college football playoff games. On the season, Egbuka totaled 1,011 yards on 81 receptions for 10 touchdowns.
Overshadowed by elite talents like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr., it's understandable why Egbuka chose to stay at college to improve his draft stock. Trapasso thinks Egbuka would fit quite well in Shane Steichen's offense.
Emeka Egbuka can win down the field with speed and plus ball-tracking, and his blocking prowess would mesh well with the Colts' offensive identity.- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
In this mock draft, tight end Tyler Warren and safety Malaki Starks are both taken before the Colts' pick. Realistically, general manager Chris Ballard may be in hot pursuit of a top guy after missing out on generational tight end Brock Bowers last draft.
If Egbuka falls to the Colts, it's not out of the question for the team to take him. Ballard has used a first or second-round pick on a wide receiver in four of the last six drafts. Guys like Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs have established themselves as cornerstone pieces of Indy's offense, making it hard for newcomers to get a foot in the door.
Stars aside, Egbuka would still have to earn snaps against AD Mitchell, making this pick even less likely. The Colts should focus on other positional needs like tight end or defensive back before taking another wide receiver.
