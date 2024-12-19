ESPN Has Little Belief Colts Finish Season Strong
The Indianapolis Colts are trying to right the ship ahead of an AFC South showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium with the Tennessee Titans. However, there are two additional games against the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars to conclude 2024.
Anthony Richardson and Shane Steichen, as well as others, might be playing for their future in the league, so these games matter a lot. However, ESPN's Seth Walder used 10,000 simulations with the Football Power Index to predict the final three weeks for all remaining NFL games. The results show the Colts will win one of their final three to finish a miserable 7-10.
Year two of Richardson didn't necessarily hinge on making the playoffs, but the Colts can't lose to the Giants and Jaguars. These are two of the worst teams in the league and Walder's simulation has Indy dropping both contests, 31-14 to New York and 20-9 to Jacksonville. These losses aren't just against bad teams but by two or more scores on top of it.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
It's assumed that Steichen and Richardson have another season to work together, but that's if competent football is played against the worst competition in the NFL. If Steichen's offense performs as hapless as against Denver a Mile High, most teams can defeat that ineptitude.
Playoffs are nearly non-existent this year for the Colts, but there's still the slimmest of chances they can make it happen. However, that isn't if Walder's simulation comes true and the Colts drop two of their last three; or worse, all three to fall to 6-11. If that pitfall occurs, people will likely lose jobs within the Indy organization, and possibly roster. This might also spell the end of the Chris Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson era of Colts football.
Expect Steichen to have his team on point with as few setbacks as possible for the remaining three-game stretch. It will depend on Richardson to limit turnovers (11 interceptions; nine fumbles) and names like Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line to step up and help Indy's cause.
Serious implications lie if the Colts lose out in Steichen's second year as the leader. The team will need to be its best on all sides of the football to fight for a winning record, albeit unimpressive at 9-8. We'll see if that can start as early as the 3-11 Titans.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.