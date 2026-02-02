Three Reasons Why Colts' QB2 Role Should Go to Riley Leonard

Just under a year ago, Riley Leonard packed his bags and made the move from Notre Dame to the NFL after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Leonard was expected to be Indy's third-string quarterback, but by the end of the year, he was their Week 18 starter. The 23-year-old was forced to fill in for an injured Daniel Jones in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and although he showed promise, the Colts didn't trust him enough to hand him the keys.

Leonard was relegated to backup duties after the Colts signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement, but heading into Year 2, the Colts must consider using Leonard as the second stringer. Here are three reasons why Leonard deserves Indy's QB2 spot in 2026.

He Looked Comfortable in Two Appearances

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) looks to handoff to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leonard’s performance when thrust into action was encouraging. After Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury late in the year, Leonard assumed control in Week 14 and played three full quarters, completing 18 of 29 passes for 145 yards, adding a rushing touchdown despite facing a tough Jaguars defense on the road.

Leonard had the chance to learn from Rivers for nearly a month before making his first start against the Houston Texans, also on the road. Leonard threw for 270 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception against a highly touted Houston secondary.

Some rookie quarterbacks fold under pressure, but Leonard stood strong against divisional opponents. Leonard had the chance to sit behind seasoned veterans for four months, learning how they process plays on the field before it was his turn under center.

If he were throwing duds and turning the ball over, this wouldn't be a conversation. Sure, Leonard made some mistakes, but he looked pretty decent for a sixth-round pick, which is exactly why the Colts should instill some confidence in him and promote him to QB2.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Anthony Richardson Deserves to Compete for a Starting Job

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the hardest truth for Colts fans to accept is this: Indianapolis may no longer be the best place for Anthony Richardson to succeed.

Richardson was neck-and-neck with Jones in training camp, but he couldn't hold on to his starting job. That doesn't mean he was playing poorly in practice; it just meant the Colts were turning in a different direction, leaving the 2023 fourth-overall pick behind in the dust.

Richardson is a project quarterback, one who needs snaps and real action to improve. If the Colts re-sign Jones, it would be difficult to justify keeping Richardson and Leonard on the roster for another season.

Richardson is still young, still immensely gifted, and still intriguing to teams willing to build around his skill set. But that opportunity likely won’t come in Indianapolis, where the Colts have already pivoted toward stability over potential.

Leonard Fits Shane Steichen's Ideal Offense

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) with quarterback Riley Leonard (15) on the sidelines during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

At its peak, Steichen's offense has thrived on mobility, decision making, structure, and versatility.

At Notre Dame, Leonard consistently excelled in RPO-heavy concepts and zone-read looks, two staples of Steichen's playbook. In his limited NFL action, Leonard showed comfort executing bootlegs, moving the pocket, and making throws on the run.

On top of everything else, Leonard has a decent arm. He can stretch the defense downfield, which can create more space underneath. His arm strength may not be as good as Richardson's, but it's up there.

The Colts will have to make their choice over the next few months. If they decline Richardson's fifth-year option, things could get interesting in the QB hierarchy.

Recommended Articles