Colts 'Expected to Have Interest' in Top Free-Agent DB
The Indianapolis Colts need help at safety in a big way, and that was even before they hired Lou Anarumo to be their new defensive coordinator.
Relief could potentially be on the way soon, as the team is reportedly expected to have interest in the top safety on the NFL free agent market, former Miami Dolphins defender Jevon Holland.
"Safety Jevon Holland still available, but among teams expected to have interest during the process are the #Panthers #Commanders #Colts and #Titans," ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler posted on X.
Holland (6'1", 205, 25 years old) was originally selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon by the Dolphins, where he steadily became one of the NFL's standout safeties.
In 60 career games (57 starts), Holland has 301 tackles (9 for loss), 5.0 sacks, 10 QB hits, 5 forced fumbles, 4 fumbles recovered, 5 interceptions, 25 pass breakups, and 1 defensive touchdown.
The Colts have one safety spot handled with Nick Cross at strong safety, but the need for a smart, instinctive free safety is still there with Julian Blackmon potentially departing in free agency.
