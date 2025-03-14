Colts Free Agency Moves Garner Excellent Grade
The Indianapolis Colts have been active in free agency, adding prominent names like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Cam Bynum, quarterback Daniel Jones, and running back Khalil Herbert.
While the team had to say goodbye to guard Will Fries (Minnesota Vikings), center Ryan Kelly (Vikings), and defensive edge Dayo Odeyingbo (Chicago Bears), they still were able to retain wide receiver/special teamer Ashton Dulin and right tackle Braden Smith.
Needless to say, Chris Ballard and Co. have been busy.
In a piece from CBS Sports writers Tyler Sullivan, Garrett Podell, and Jordan Dajani, each NFL squad gets a grade based on free agency performance. For the Colts, they earn a robust B.
They started with the impact signings of Ward and Bynum.
After ranking in the bottom third of the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2024, the Colts have made it a point to improve the secondary. On Day 1, the club landed corner Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, who are both set-and-forget starters.- CBS Sports | Sullivan, Podell, & Dajani
Ballard put a massive emphasis on the secondary, starting free agency by signing Ward and Bynum. Both players have experience in high-level defenses, meaning they will transition to Lou Anarumo's game plan just fine.
Bynum tags up with Nick Cross and Ward joins Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Samuel Womack III as the top corners. JuJu Brents is on the outside looking in due to injuries until he can put the proof in the pudding.
Next was Odeyingbo, Fries, and Kelly.
Indy did lose Odeyingbo to the Bears, and offensive guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly to the Vikings, but the club does have Tanor Bortolini (five starts last season ) as an in-house replacement.- CBS Sports | Sullivan, Podell, & Dajani
Indianapolis had to part ways with nine-year center Kelly due to age, and Tanor Bortolini sitting behind him ready to take the reins. Fries was too expensive to pay, earning a huge five-year, $88 million deal with the Vikings.
These are necessary departures since the Colts just restructured Smith and have to pay Bernhard Raimann soon (it will be expensive), and Quenton Nelson is on a four-year, $80 million deal. Fries is a huge loss and the Colts likely will turn to youngster Matt Goncalves to take over.
Another necessary loss was Odeyingbo to the Bears. While Odeyingbo provided pure power and pressure off the edge, he wasn't worth forking over $48 million ($29.5 guaranteed) when Indy had other pressing matters to use cap for.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Following was the competition QB, Jones.
On Day 2, the Colts found their potential starting quarterback in Daniel Jones. He will have the chance to battle Anthony Richardson for QB1.- CBS Sports | Sullivan, Podell, & Dajani
As for quarterback Jones, he will press to start over former fourth-overall selection Anthony Richardson. While Jones hasn't had the ideal career for a former sixth-overall pick, he's still a veteran with 69 starts with playoff exposure, along with a postseason victory (2022).
Richardson has a lot of pressure riding on his shoulders after losing quite a bit of steam in year two. The competition put in place is a good thing and, hopefully, brings out what the Colts saw in the former Florida Gators leader.
Lastly was elusive running back addition Herbert.
Indianapolis added a nice complement to Jonathan Taylor in Khalil Herbert, who has a career yards per carry average just under five yards (4.8).- CBS Sports | Sullivan, Podell, & Dajani
As for the last to mention, Herbert adds juice to Indy's backfield that was missing in 2024. It's fair to say Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson had their moments, but much of that was in 2023. Indy needs more to help Jonathan Taylor and add another dimension to Shane Steichen's running scheme; this does it.
Herbert has the tools and speed to make defenders pay for whiffing a tackle, which gives coordinators another element to consider when game-planning for the Colts. Herbert isn't going to light the world on fire, but has a chance to get back to his efficiency he showed with the Bears.
The Colts pulled a haul in free agency and addressed areas of critical need, which surprised many given Ballard's past tendencies to hold off on bigger signings early in the process. How Ward, Bynum, Jones, and Herbert pan out is unknown. But they're as sure of signings as the Colts could ink up.
Expect more activity from Ballard to shore up depth needs on the roster, as things are just getting started in free agency.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.