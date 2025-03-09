Colts' In-House Free Agent Heralded as One of the Best
The Indianapolis Colts have always stressed the importance of having strength and depth on the offensive line. Given how Indianapolis needs Anthony Richardson to be as protected as possible, keeping the trenches together is key.
However, guard Will Fries is to be one of the most sought-after free agents starting next week, and Indy can't afford to let him slip away by being too stingy with his contract.
Many analysts think he might not get the contract due to the deal he may command with his overall rank of available names. CBS Sports pundit Jared Dubin has Fries as one of the top interior offensive linemen available (second) behind only Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman.
Dalman, Fries and Daniels missed time with injuries this season, but they've all shown an ability to play at an extremely high level.- Jared Dubin | CBS Sports
As Dubin mentioned in his quote, Fries missed 12 games due to a fractured tibia but was a monster in his limited 2024. All three prominent Pro Football Focus grades (overall, pass-blocking, run-blocking) Fries finished top 20 at his position and never dipped under a 74.9 grade (pass-blocking).
If the Colts let Fries get a new contract with another squad, they'll have another problem at right guard. Until Fries came along in 2022 and kept improving to last year, Indianapolis had zero answers for the position between free-agent center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith.
Fries is a stalwart and has done nothing but get better year after year, smashing his seventh-round designation when he was taken out of Penn State in 2021. The Colts would be considered foolish for letting Fries go because he'll likely cost over $14 million annually.
The Colts value Richardson's development, and nothing is worse than taking hits or pressures up the middle from opposing defenses. Yes, the Colts saw production from Mark Glowinski and Dalton Tucker in 2024, but nothing compared to the great efficiency of Fries.
Look for the Colts to put a massive priority on keeping Fries, as it's a signing to secure the offensive line for the future, as well as the present.
