Colts Veteran Free Agent Considered 'Under the Radar'
The Indianapolis Colts can't afford foolhardy decisions or lapses in judgment through free agency, whether for their own or outside talents.
Several bigger names have garnered a lot of attention for Indy's in-house players due for new contracts, but another is long-time safety Julian Blackmon, who has been solid playing in the Circle City.
The biggest detractor to re-signing Blackmon is his extensive injury history. But there will still be suitors looking for good depth, starting-level safeties to add to their defensive ranks. CBS Sports believes Blackmon is considered overlooked in the open market.
Blackmon has struggled with injuries, but when he's healthy, he's proved he can deliver starting-caliber safety play and has a nose for the ball.- Zachary Pereles | CBS Sports
Blackmon played with a torn labrum during the 2024 season, which undoubtedly factored into his bad missed tackle numbers (15). But, per Pro Football Focus, Blackmon posted a coverage grade of 73.5 and still grabbed four passes defended and 86 tackles.
Blackmon was allowed to test the open market last year and many believed it wasn't a wise move. However, Chris Ballard practiced patience with Blackmon. What ensued was no new contract and Blackmon re-signing on a cheap one-year deal.
If the Colts can keep Blackmon and still address free safety through the draft and free agency, he might provide a solid depth/rotational piece for Lou Anarumo to use. Another big factor in his market value will be if teams can accept, he has an injury history.
Indianapolis won't have to pay Blackmon much if nobody adds him, so don't be surprised if another scenario like the 2024 offseason happens where the former Utah Ute defender wears the horseshoe again.
Indianapolis can address free safety next to Nick Cross in many ways, but keeping Blackmon as a predominant starter won't be one of them. We'll see how Ballard addresses a critical need on defense with free agency kicking off next week.
