Colts get Big Bump in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings

After their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, many around the NFL were wondering if the Indianapolis Colts could reach the lofty goals they had set prior to the 2022 season.

The Colts are 3-1 since that loss and avenged that defeat on Sunday with a last-minute comeback 34-27 win that showed a lot of positives including better offensive line play and a classic Matt Ryan performance.

ESPN has rewarded the Colts' recent performance with a bump in their power rankings, but they still have a lot to prove moving from No. 25 last week to No. 20 this week.

ESPN's theme in their commentary for this week is "what we got wrong."

The notion that the Indianapolis Colts' young group of wide receivers and tight ends were the biggest concern hasn't proven to be true. Surprisingly, that title belongs to an offensive line that has struggled in epic fashion and has undermined the entire offense. The Colts have used different offensive line combinations in each of the past three games, with none of the changes prompted by injury. They finally seem to have found a workable unit in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars -- the line's best showing of the season. As for the receivers and tight ends, the youngsters are really starting to flash, particularly rookie receiver Alec Pierce. Now, consistency is the next goal. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

The offensive line appears to be rounding into form, and the young playmakers are growing up fast.

Despite a shaky start, the Colts are still on track to reach their goals of making a playoff run, but they'll need to continue their good work this week in Tennessee.

The Colts have a chance to take sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but they're 2.5-point underdogs according to SI Sports Book.