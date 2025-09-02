Colts Earn Great Forecast for Week 1 Battle
The Indianapolis Colts have a tough matchup against the Miami Dolphins to start their 2025 NFL campaign. The Colts haven't won a home opener since September 8th of 2013, marking an incredible 11-straight Week 1 losses.
Luckily for Shane Steichen and the Colts, they have plenty of talent on both sides of the football to start the year with a bang and log a 1-0 record. Given how the new starting quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't played the best football through six years, there are plenty of detractors when it comes to the Colts winning against Miami at home.
However, CBS Sports and John Breech aren't one of them.
Breech predicts that Indianapolis will take the victory against the Dolphins in a close, low-scoring game of 19-16.
The Dolphins' defense is the weakness for Steichen's offense to attack, and they likely utilize a potent ground game, featuring plenty of two-time Pro Bowler and team workhorse, Jonathan Taylor. Until proven otherwise, Taylor will be the engine to propel Steichen's offense to the best operation possible.
As for Jones, he isn't an explosive passer like Anthony Richardson Sr., but he will keep the offense afloat with accuracy, efficiency, and a low turnover rate. Weapons like Alec Pierce might suffer since he's a vertical threat, but Miami's defense may try to take away the short game to force Jones to attempt more throws down the field.
While Pierce might be a question mark with Jones under center, names like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren are sure things with Jones' ultra-conservative style.
What makes the Dolphins so dangerous is the presence of offensive juggernauts like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Indy's cornerback room, led by Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II will be tasked with keeping this dynamic duo in check. Otherwise, Tua Tagovailoa will find them plenty and gash Lou Anarumo's defense.
The Colts' defensive front must also be prepared to stop the do-it-all back, De'Von Achane. While Achane didn't light the world on fire as a rusher in 2024, he also had a rough QB situation. He's still elusive, explosive, and a great pass-catcher out of the backfield for Mike McDaniel's offense.
Even if the Colts only score 19 points, it doesn't matter as long as it's a key victory over an AFC contender to start their critical 2025 season. But, there won't be much room for error against a smart coach like McDaniel.
Indy will need to do its damage offensively, and its defensive counterparts cannot fall behind the Dolphins' offense. If that happens, Steichen might find it hard to keep up with such a run-heavy approach and a safe passing attack.
The Colts kick off at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time against the Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium this Sunday.