Colts Likely to Face Deadly Trio in Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts must be at the top of their game in six days against the Miami Dolphins. In order to effectively defend Lucas Oil Stadium against the AFC East squad, they'll need to stop the strong offense led by Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
The Dolphins were dealing with what appeared to be setbacks to some of their top weapons, but after an update on the statuses of running back De'Von Achane, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and tight end Darren Waller, it appears Indy will likely face-off against these talents in Week 1.
Lou Anarumo now leads Indianapolis' defense and will be tasked with stopping this trio on Sunday afternoon. Starting with Achane, he's been a great player out of Miami's backfield, and continued this in 2024 despite injuries at the QB spot. Achane logged 203 carries for 907 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
But it's Achane's receiving ability out of the backfield that truly stands out, hauling in 78 catches for 592 receiving yards, 30 first downs, and six more scores through the air. Indianapolis' run defense looked suspect during the preseason, so it must be better to quell Achane from making a big impact.
As for Hill, he's one of the deadliest pass-catchers in the NFL and will be followed by the new top cornerback for the Colts, Charvarius Ward. Hill had a down season by his standards but dealt with a rough QB situation; he caught 81 passes for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Expect the Dolphins to look Hill's way plenty, especially with his counterpart Jaylen Waddle on the field, forming arguably the top WR duo in the league.
Lastly, Waller returns to action after being retired for the entire 2024 campaign. Before taking time away from the league, Waller was one of the top pass-catchers at the tight end position for a few seasons. After a slow start to his career, Waller caught on fire for the Las Vegas Raiders, putting up a large volume of catches in 2019 (90) and 2020 (107).
It's hard to tell how Waller will play after appearing to regress after the 2020 campaign, but he's surrounded by a strong offensive unit led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Indy's linebackers and slot cornerback Kenny Moore II could see plenty of Waller should McDaniel favor the pass more than the run.
The Dolphins' offense can decimate any NFL defense on any given gameday, and the Colts fully understand this contender's capabilities with Tagovailoa under center. These three players, along with Waddle, can't be allowed to get off to a hot start, or it could prove difficult for Shane Steichen's offense to keep up with how much the scheme leans on a ground attack.
Indianapolis defends home turf against the Dolphins on September 7th at 1 pm Eastern Standard Time. All eyes will be on the quarterback Daniel Jones and how he performs in his first game leading the Colts, but don't overlook the importance of this defense, especially against an offense-centric team like the Dolphins.