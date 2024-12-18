Colts Get Great News on JuJu Brents, Ryan Kelly
The Indianapolis Colts have a lengthy injury report ahead of their home matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
Mo Alie-Cox (hip), Ashton Dulin (ankle), Matt Gay (neck), Laiatu Latu (illness), Alec Pierce (concussion), Michael Pittman Jr. (back), and E.J. Speed (knee) didn't practice. However, Wednesday is always a light indication with two more days ahead.
Their designations will be ones to monitor as the week moves along. The biggest updates lie with cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) and center Ryan Kelly (knee)
Colts' cornerback and 2023 second-round selection, Brents, has been designated to return to practice. This is huge news for the Colts who have needed Brents' services for Gus Bradley's defense. As for Kelly, he looks on track for his first game since November 3rd against the Minnesota Vikings.
Kelly's year has been up and down when he has played, posting Pro Football Focus grades of 63.7 overall, 70.3 pass-blocking, and 61.1 run-blocking. The Colts will need a far better offensive performance than they had against the Denver Broncos if they want to defeat the stout defense of the Titans.
