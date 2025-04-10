Colts to Host Athletic, Versatile Tight End
The Indianapolis Colts need to address tight end arguably more than any other position on their roster ahead of the NFL draft. While Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are the top prizes, Indianapolis might be interested in heading through other avenues.
It's been reported by Arye Pulli that Indy is hosting Utah Utes tight end Caleb Lohner for a top-30 visit today.
Lohner is a multi-sport athlete, playing both football and basketball at Utah. During his basketball career, he played in 153 games (46 starts) and tallied 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in five years of seeing the hardwood.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, he transitioned to football in 2024 and looked athletic on the gridiron. While his stats aren't eye-popping, he is massive, around 6'8", and weighs about 230 pounds. Indianapolis loves their athletic prospects and don't shy away from basketball prowess.
Current in-house free agent Mo Alie-Cox used to play basketball at Virginia Commonwealth and transitioned to the NFL. In his Colts career, he's produced 114 catches for 1,433 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.
While Alie-Cox is more of the blocking variety, he's also a red zone threat that can make life easy on either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. This is a role that Lohner might play for Indianapolis if they follow through with their interest and roster him.
We'll see what happens with Lohner, as he has very limited tight end experience, and the Colts need something more reliable. However, he might be able to slot in as another tight end on the depth chart since the Colts only have Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory officially on the roster.
Recommended Articles