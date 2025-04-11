Colts Hosting Projected First Round OT
The Indianapolis Colts are bringing in a compelling name for one of their top-30 visits in just two weeks ahead of the motions of this year's draft ensuing.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Colts will be hosting Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons for a visit
Simmons is one of the premier tackle prospects in this year's class after spending two years with the Buckeyes, as most boards project him to be a mid-to-late first pick for teams searching for help upfront.
During his 2023 and 2024 seasons, Simmons lined up as a full-time, standout left tackle, yet saw his 2024 campaign derailed due to a season-ending knee injury. At the pro level, Simmons likely projects to be a future starter at left tackle, but could have the versatility to move to the other side of the line if needed.
For the Colts, he stands out as an interesting fit, as their pairing with Simmons would likely have to come by either using their 14th-overall selection on him, or maybe even a trade to get into the second half of the draft as a hopeful long-term piece on the offensive line.
The Colts did lose out on big pieces upfront during free agency, as Will Fries and Ryan Kelly both departed to the Minnesota Vikings on their respective deals, so it could just be simple due diligence from the Indianapolis brass to investigate offensive line reinforcements after losing two starters when fully healthy. Though it is a bit intriguing to see that interest come from a tackle instead of a piece on the interior.
The Colts will get all of their first-round questions answered once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.