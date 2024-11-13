Jets Missing Superstar at Practice Possible Good News for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts' Wednesday practice report shows that multiple starters didn't go ahead of a week 11 battle with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) and offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann (knee) didn't practice, while linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) was a limited participant. Safety Julian Blackmon and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (back) were full participants. Raimann is a name to monitor, as he was sidelined against the Buffalo Bills after just 13 snaps (Pro Football Focus). If somehow Raimann remains sidelined, rookie Matt Goncalves will continue to gain experience as the starter.
It's good news for Indy to see Pittman practicing in full after missing the Bills matchup. Pittman will push to rejoin Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell, three of whom are coming off strong performances in the losing effort to Buffalo. As for the defending Jets, they had one of their star pass-catchers, Davante Adams, not practice due to illness/wrist soreness.
The star wide receiver and three-time First Team All-Pro has 20 catches on 39 targets for 206 receiving yards (10.3 average) and a touchdown in his four games with the Jets. If somehow Adams doesn't make progress throughout the week, Garrett Wilson will be the primary target for Aaron Rodgers.
The Colts don't necessarily have an easy matchup just because the Jets are 3-7. New York's defense and offensive weapons are talented enough to expose any opponent, so Indianapolis can't afford to be caught off-guard by the record. Also, the Colts are riding a brutal three-game slide and boast a sad 4-6 mark. The good news is that Shane Steichen announced Anthony Richardson as the starting QB going forward, giving Indianapolis an added element from the field general role they missed with Joe Flacco under center. As mentioned before, if Indianapolis wants to keep their playoff hopes alive, this is a must-win game for Steichen. We'll see how the rest of the week unfolds.
