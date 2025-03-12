Colts’ Jim Irsay Speaks Out on Departed Longtime Starter
The Indianapolis Colts couldn't retain two of their most reliable offensive linemen in center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries. Both ended up with the Minnesota Vikings through free agency.
However, Fries was with the team for four seasons, while Kelly was a four-time Pro Bowler and solidified center for nine.
In a recent heartfelt statement from owner Jim Irsay, the CEO gives his thoughts on Kelly's time with the Colts and the incredible impact he made in his near decade of being on the roster.
Irsay said: "It's been an honor to watch Ryan represent the horseshoe and he will forever be a part of the Colts family. Ryan is the only center our franchise has ever selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and he developed into an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player over nine seasons."
This is a testament to how Kelly conducted himself in a Colts uniform. From 2019-2021, he was considered the best center in football often and rattled off three-straight Pro Bowl nominations. 2020 was his best year, earning his second Pro Bowl and a Second-Team All-Pro honor.
Irsay concluded his statement by praising Kelly and his wife Emma for their work in the community and support for the city of Indianapolis. Kelly wasn't just a great center, but a leader in the locker room and off the field in the community.
Kelly's absence will be a big hole to fill for the new center Tanor Bortolini, but the youngster seems ready for the spotlight. Kelly's experience will be a big plus for the Vikings, along with adding Fries who played next to Kelly for four years.
Indianapolis will miss Kelly, as he's one of the toughest and surest leaders the franchise has had in recent memory. Expect his name in the Colts Ring of Honor at some point.
