Colts Need RB Jonathan Taylor to Have MVP Performance vs. Jaguars

As he makes his last case for the MVP award, a huge game out of Taylor is exactly what the Colts need to win in Jacksonville.

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.

The year is 2014, and the Indianapolis Colts are facing off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on a warm September afternoon in northern Florida.

The Colts are led by their blossoming young star at quarterback Andrew Luck and perennial Pro Bowlers Reggie Wayne and Robert Mathis. Behind these three, the Colts throttled the Jaguars that afternoon by a score of 44-17.

Fast forward to 2022, and all three of the aforementioned players have retired and moved on. However, that victory is still the last time the Colts have won a game in Jacksonville. Only T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle have won a game in Jacksonville as a member of the Colts.

That will need to change on Sunday as the Colts face a “win and you’re in” scenario. Win the game in Jacksonville, and the Colts will be going to the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Head coach Frank Reich knows the history. He has not won a game in Jacksonville since he took over in 2018.

“I don’t want to overstate it, but the facts are the facts,” he said. “I think it was important to note. I think we have to dial in and have a great week of practice. We have a great deal of respect for this team. We know we’re going to get their ‘A’ game so we’ve got to make sure we bring ours.”

For the Colts, their ‘A’ game begins with getting their superstar running back going. Jonathan Taylor has been sensational all year long. In only his second year, Taylor has become the best running back in the league and even grabbed attention for the NFL MVP award.

Taylor has taken the league by storm this year. His 1,734 rushing yards not only lead the NFL but are the most in a season in Colts franchise history. His 18 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns also lead the league.

“I’m just glad we got JT right now,” Reich admitted. “I mean, his combination of speed and power and vision and patience, balance, body control, acceleration in the hole, can take it to the house on any run, team player, still good out of the backfield when you need him, really good in pass protection. He’s the complete player and he works hard every day. We need to continue to ride him. He’s at the center of our offense.”

Taylor’s ascension has made the Colts one of the most run-centric teams in the NFL. And as the center of the Colts offense, you can expect a heavy dose of JT on Sunday.

The Jaguars know this as well. Every team the Colts have faced recently has made it a point to put extra resources towards stopping Taylor. Easier said than done.

“I promise you, they are stacking the box against him,” Reich said. “You play against JT and everybody on the whole defense is getting up, is getting emotionally up to play one of the potential MVPs of the league. So, we’re getting not only their best effort as far as scheme and loading the box, but we’re getting their best effort physically and emotionally, the challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor.”

Even with the extra attention, Taylor has still been wildly productive. Taylor has run for over 100 yards in seven of the last eight games. He is averaging six yards per carry on first down alone, taking tremendous pressure off of quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the offense.

“I think it just helps overall, especially for the quarterback of not being in tough situations,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady explained. “Everybody knows it’s hard to convert on third-and-long. That’s a tough situation for a quarterback and an offense. So, when we’re able to be productive on first and second down like that, it just keeps us out of those situations, able to move the chains and kind of stay on schedule. It opens up the playbook a little bit more. It may limit some of their exotic pressures and that aspect of it. We’ve just got to be able to continue doing that.”

Although his production has been worthy of the MVP award, Taylor affects the offense without even touching the ball. Because of the attention he receives from opposing defenses, this helps to free things up in the passing game for Wentz. Whether it’s with the use of RPO’s or play-action, the threat of Taylor gives defenses pause and helps give the passing game a leg up.

It’s been no secret that Wentz has had times where he’s struggled the past three weeks. The Colts would love to see more consistency from Wentz as they attempt a playoff run, and having a solid game that helps build his confidence is exactly what the quarterback needs. If the defense is focused on Taylor, it gives Wentz more opportunities to take advantage and make plays.

This is why Taylor must have another MVP-like performance on Sunday. Not only can he take over games by himself on the ground, but the threat of that happening opens things up for other areas of the offense.

Taylor has also had quite a bit of success against the Jaguars in his short career. In three games against the Jags, JT is averaging 130.3 yards and a touchdown. This includes his 253-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 17 last year.

So, as the Colts look to break their losing streak at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, expect another MVP performance from #28. Not only can it help to get the quarterback back on track, but the Colts might just need it to punch their ticket into the playoffs.

