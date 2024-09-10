BREAKING: Colts CB JuJu Brents Out for 2024 with Season-Ending Injury
NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that Indianapolis Colts second-year cornerback JuJu Brents will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a knee injury.
Rapoport posted on X:
"Sources: #Colts promising young CB JuJu Brents is headed for Injured Reserve with a season-ending knee injury. The former second-round pick has impressed when on the field.
With the early injury, he’ll be 100% for 2025. But frustrating outcome."
A massive blow to the already thin Colts secondary, Brents will be finished in year two before getting off the ground. This puts more pressure on Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, as well as safeties Nick Cross and Julian Blackmon, to perform in pass coverage. An injury this early in the season with the lack of depth Indianapolis has at cornerback is daunting to think about the consequences for.
With such a quick turnaround to face the Green Bay Packers, expect the Colts to give Dallis Flowers and Samuel Womack III increased snap counts. Also, with the injured reserve tag on Brents, it gives Indy the chance to elevate a practice squad player like Jaylin Simpson to the active roster. We'll see what the Colts want to do with time ticking before a crucial week two matchup at Lambeau Field.
