The Indianapolis Colts announced veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for 2025.

This marks the second consecutive season and third time overall that the Colts have nominated Moore for the prestigious award. Moore was first nominated in 2021.

Now in his ninth year with the Colts, Moore remains one of the best slot cornerbacks in football. In nine games played, Moore has 36 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, and a pick-six.

Kenny Moore II is our 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. ⚡️💙#ProBowlVote | #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/Budh6doRvC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 4, 2025

Under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Moore has been increasingly used as an extra blitzer. Despite missing a few games due to injury, Moore has blitzed 27 times, fourth-most among cornerbacks.

Although he's a menace on the field, Moore is equally charitable off it. In 2022, Moore founded his Love One Foundation to help those in need in his hometown of Valdosta, Georgia, and in Indianapolis.

" Driven by his passion to help families and youth, Moore founded the Love One Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering youth and strengthening communities through mentorship, education, and service," the Love One Foundation website reads. "Moore’s mantra, 1ove – inclusion and unity through love, speaks to his mission."

"Driven by faith, authenticity, and a passion for helping others, Moore continues to use his platform to inspire and uplift those around him, leaving a legacy far beyond the field."

#Colts owner Kalen Jackson on CB Kenny Moore II, who is Indy’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee:



“I feel like it’s been such an honor to have a front seat to see him grow both on and off the field. But he really had dedication and passion to impact his community …” pic.twitter.com/esZumrdXpn — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 4, 2025

One of Moore's most memorable off-the-field efforts includes his connection with Mason Garvey, a young boy who battled cancer at Riley's Children's Hospital. The two met in 2018 and stayed close until Garvey's eventual passing in 2020.

"It's crazy a little kid could go through that," Moore said (via thekennymoore.com). "[Mason] touched my heart as soon as I looked at him," Moore says with a smile. "Long story short, we became buddies. I gave him my number so he can always hit me up. He's pretty cool."

After Mason passed away, his family launched the Mighty Mason Fund to help families pay for palliative care at Riley's Children's Hospital. Moore helped fundraise through his own Love One Foundation and has stayed close with his family ever since.

CB Kenny Moore II, the #Colts’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee:



“I got a huge commitment to the community. That’ll never waver. But it’s an honor to represent this organization, as well as this city, in this space.” pic.twitter.com/Se2SpQ6p7Y — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 4, 2025

Moore's main focuses through his Love One Foundation are youth football camps, educational leadership, disaster relief, global outreach, and mental health.

When Moore recorded a sack against the Tennessee Titans earlier this year, he borrowed a celebration from a kid he met at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Moore is a man of his word and a man of the people, which is exactly why the Colts nominated him for the WPMOY award.

Moore has never taken home the award, but his charitable efforts make him a great candidate.

