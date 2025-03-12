Colts Lose Fan-Favorite Linebacker to Lions
The Indianapolis Colts have lost another free agent, as linebacker and special teams ace Grant Stuard will join the Detroit Lions.
Stuard has been a long-time special teamer for Indianapolis but had a career year in 2024. He started five games and logged career-highs in total tackles (40), and solo tackles (25). During his start against the Miami Dolphins, he notched a fantastic 19 tackles (one for loss).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Lions aren't getting a starting-caliber linebacker, but Stuard can spot-start and play in rotational/situational roles for the defense, he's also a motor that won't stop until the play is made. However, look for the Lions to undoubtedly use him on special teams, as it's his bread and butter.
The Colts need to find a suitable replacement now, as Stuard was the LB4 behind Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed (free agent), and Jaylon Carlies. Whether or not it is done through free agency or the draft, keep an eye on that to be prioritized with Stuard's departure.
Indianapolis has had to see Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, and now Stuard leave the team, but it's always a guarantee when there are so many players to retain and limited cap space. We'll see what Chris Ballard decides to do with the linebacker position as free agency is in full swing.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.