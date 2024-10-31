Colts' Key OT New to Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts released their Wednesday injury report ahead of a week nine primetime game with the Minnesota Vikings.
While it's early in the week with plenty of time to recoup, left tackle Bernhard Raimann's (concussion) inclusion sticks out the most. Given that the Vikings are a blitz-heavy defense and possess three players with 5 sacks (Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard, and Pat Jones II), the Colts need as many of their starters on the offensive line available as possible. If Raimann can't pass the concussion protocol, expect Blake Freeland or rookie Matt Goncalves.
Center Ryan Kelly (calf, knee) has been dealing with injuries similar to tackle Braden Smith (knee) throughout the 2024 season. Wide receivers Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) have also had lingering injuries and will look to be as close to 100% as possible for the Vikings.
The healthy players are defensive end Genard Avery and (now) backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. After being benched in favor of 17-year veteran Joe Flacco by head coach Shane Steichen, Richardson will be ready to take the reins of the offense if needed.
The Colts (4-4) are facing an angry Vikings (5-2) team that will be ready to fight for a win at home on Sunday in primetime. After a lot of quarterback drama followed Steichen and Indianapolis following the benching of Richardson, the Colts need a big win or risk the start of a possible pitfall.
