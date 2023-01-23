The Colts Could Learn a Lot from the Jaguars

With the quick turnaround and recent success of the Jacksonville Jaguars behind Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence, the Indianapolis Colts could learn a thing or two.

This weekend, the Jacksonville Jaguars fell in the divisional round of the playoffs to the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It may have been an exit from the postseason, but the Jaguars have had an incredible turnaround orchestrated by head coach Doug Pederson following a disastrous, Urban Meyer-led 2021 season, with the same quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

However, the Jaguars’ season is also a lesson to the Indianapolis Colts on how badly the latter must nail the head coach-to-rookie quarterback connection in the 2023 offseason. If they botch this, you might be able to give the AFC South to Lawrence, Pederson, and Co. for the foreseeable future.

The Jaguars had a drama-filled 2021 season with the hapless leadership of then-head coach Meyer, but the Colts also endured something similar in 2022 with the constant injuries, changes at quarterback, head coach, and coordinator, and the meddling of a (rightfully) frustrated owner Jim Irsay, so their stories aren’t so different.

However, Indianapolis has a chance to avoid wasting the rookie season of their future star, as this is what happened with Lawrence. It can be different, and it can be successful right away to set them up for success within the AFC South division.

The Tennessee Titans are showing signs of a shaky team, fumbling the chance to get into the postseason by finishing 7-10 with seven straight losses to finish the 2022 campaign.

The Houston Texans are also in re-build mode and will be naming their next signal-caller, like the Colts.

Right now, the AFC South runs through Jacksonville, but the Colts have the best chance to change that. It all starts and ends with the leader on both headsets and wearing a helmet.

There is a lot of incredible quarterback talent coming into the 2023 NFL Draft. People have mentioned there isn’t the “generational” talent, but there are true passers, massive running threats, and cerebral gun-slingers that could very well play at a high level.

Now, partner that with the ridiculously extensive 14 total (13 remaining) candidates the Colts have interviewed for head coach and you have a visible scoop on an Indianapolis team that is taking its future very seriously.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.