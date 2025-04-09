Colts Legend Ranked Amongst Best
The Indianapolis Colts will need to see quarterback Anthony Richardson take leaps forward and rise to the occasion in 2024 as the possible future of the franchise. Two pieces of good news can help this go down.
First, Richardson isn't being handed the starting job this time. Long-time New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones will push him for the right to call shots under center for Shane Steichen's offense.
Second, Indianapolis has a solid receiving corps led by Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. If second-year pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell can take off, that's a fourth receiver to help the matter.
But, to revisit the second point, this receiving corps isn't void of any coaching help, as Colts legend and 2018 Ring of Honor inductee, Reggie Wayne, leads the charge as Indy's wide receiver's coach.
After the retirement of NFL legend Julio Jones, CBS Sports put up a list of the top wideouts drafted from the 2000s. Bryan DeArdo ranked Wayne as sixth behind Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and in front of Steve Smith Sr.
DeArdo raved about Wayne's career, stating: "From 2006-12, Wayne was selected to six Pro Bowls, led the NFL in receiving yards once and played a key role on the Colts' 2006 championship run," said DeArdo. "Wayne was a prolific performer in both the regular and the postseason; he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns during his postseason career that included a key touchdown pass in the Colts' Super Bowl win over the Bears."
Wayne's tutelage for Pittman, Downs, Pierce, and especially Mitchell can't be overstated for their development. Wayne played 14 years in the NFL and recorded the below metrics, indicative of a Hall of Fame career:
-211 games (197 starts)
-1,070 catches (1,714 targets)
-14,345 receiving yards
-82 touchdowns
-763 first downs
-62.4 catch percentage
It's not surprising that Wayne makes this list. While he had the illustrious Hall of Famer Peyton Manning throwing him the pigskin, that wasn't always the case. In 2012, then-rookie sensation Andrew Luck was cutting his teeth in the NFL, and Wayne was his undisputed top target.
That year, Wayne was sensational in helping the rookie en route to an 11-5 finish. He caught 106 passes for 1,355 receiving yards, five touchdowns, and 73 first downs (tied career-high), showcasing he didn't necessarily need a Hall of Famer like Manning commanding the offense to shine.
The Colts are lucky to have a legend like Wayne helping their young receivers blossom into reliable weapons for whichever quarterback starts between Richardson and Jones. Expect Wayne to continue bestowing his vast NFL knowledge on the wide receiver room in 2025.
The Colts will need their pass-catchers to do everything possible to succeed, as a lot is riding on success in 2025. If things fall through the cracks and Indianapolis misses the playoffs, or worse, can't get eight or more wins like last season, the team, including coaching staff, may look quite different in the following campaign.
