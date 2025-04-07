Colts' QB Battle to Draw Major Attention this Summer
The Indianapolis Colts have decided that a quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones is the best way to determine who will lead the team to postseason football.
Richardson will enter his third year in the league after starting 15 out of a possible 34 career games in Indianapolis. His accuracy struggles and injury issues have plagued the start of his tenure at the professional level, but both problems can be fixed.
Jones is set for his seventh season in the league after spending the first six with the New York Giants and a little bit with the Minnesota Vikings. He's received his fair share of criticism throughout his career, especially since he's played in one of the league's biggest markets.
The thing that makes this competition stand out is that neither quarterback is a rookie. The Colts are likely the only team in the NFL to have an open quarterback competition come down to two experienced players this offseason.
Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox thinks Indy's quarterback battle should be one of the top storylines receiving national media attention this offseason.
"While Indianapolis won't open its first OTA until May 28, there's a chance both quarterbacks will be in the building for meetings and workout programs later this month," Knox wrote. "That won't determine a whole lot, of course, but fans could get a few details on how the two signal-callers are conducting themselves as leaders and what sort of focus each is bringing to the offseason."
"While not everyone will find a battle between Jones and Richardson intriguing, it might be the only truly open QB competition we see this offseason that doesn't involve a rookie.
Other key position battles will inevitably emerge around the league this season, though most of them won't be known until after this month's draft."
A rookie-less competition for the starting job is certainly rare in the NFL. Most teams want to test new guys out, but the Colts are opting for a route less traveled by pitting two experienced players against each other.
Considering the jobs of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen are seemingly on the line, it makes this competition even more newsworthy. If the front office makes the wrong call, the organization could have a complete reset next offseason.
Jones and Richardson will duke it out throughout the offseason in an attempt to secure the starting job in time for Week 1 in September.