Colts Lose Veteran OT To Season-Ending Knee Injury

The injury news continues to get worse for the Indianapolis Colts just two weeks prior to the start of the regular season as Sam Tevi is the latest to suffer a significant injury. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Less than an hour after the T.Y. Hilton news broke for the Indianapolis Colts, more bad news rolls in on offense for Frank Reich and his staff as veteran tackle Sam Tevi will miss the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Friday's preseason finale in Detroit.

The report of the torn ACL comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter and ESPN NFL Nation Colts reporter Mike Wells.

Tevi, signed as a free agent away from the Los Angeles Chargers in March, was expected to provide significant, experienced depth at left and right tackle for the Colts after falling behind in the starting tackle position battle with Julie'n Davenport throughout training camp.

The former Charger played in nearly 2,500 career snaps at left and right tackle and came into training camp as the projected starter at left tackle until fellow free agent signee Eric Fisher fully recovered from his Achilles injury.

Throughout training camp Tevi struggled mightily in pass protection and run blocking, getting worked over in practice by young defensive ends Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and much-hyped first rounder Kwity Paye.

There's a debate as to if Tevi would have made the 53-man roster if he were healthy coming out of training camp, but that debate can now be put to bed with the news of Tevi's knee injury.

At this point, Tevi is expected to land on injured reserve, sticking with the Colts throughout the season, allowing the coaching staff and front office to monitor his recovery from the knee injury, giving them a leg up on making a decision on the veteran tackle prior to free agency next offseason.

