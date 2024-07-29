Colts Madden 25 Player Ratings: Wide Receivers and Safeties
It is that time of year when EA Sports reveals their player ratings for the upcoming release of their Madden NFL franchise.
Madden 25 is the 35th installment of the only officially licensed NFL simulation football game. Every year, players wonder what their ratings are and compare them to the rest of the NFL. While some are satisfied with their ratings, most players believe they have been snubbed.
On Monday, EA Sports released the ratings for all wide receivers and safeties in the game. Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is the highest-rated receiver at a 99 overall. For safeties, Jesse Bates III of the Atlanta Falcons takes the highest-rated crown at 97 overall.
Here are the initial ratings for the Indianapolis Colts wide receivers and safeties as we break down each group.
Wide Receivers
Michael Pittman Jr. - 86 overall (24th among WRs)
Josh Downs - 79 overall
Alec Pierce - 76 overall
Adonai Mitchell - 72 overall
Ashton Dulin - 72 overall
Anthony Gould - 69 overall
Juwann Winfree - 67 overall
Tyrie Cleveland - 64 overall
Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., no Colts wide receiver receives above a 79 overall rating. The game clearly respects Pittman's leaping ability, giving him a 95 jumping rating. Pittman also ranks as the third-best wide receiver in the AFC South, behind Stefon Diggs (92 overall) and DeAndre Hopkins (89 overall).
Josh Downs has a great chance to surpass the 80 overall rating as he builds on a stellar rookie campaign. The game also views Alec Pierce as a better player than rookie Adonai Mitchell as the two battle for the starting X wide receiver spot in training camp.
Safeties
Julian Blackmon - 79 overall (20th among SSs)
Ronnie Harrison Jr. - 74 overall
Nick Cross - 72 overall
Rodney Thomas II - 71 overall
Daniel Scott - 68 overall
Jaylin Simpson - 67 overall
Trevor Denbow - 62 overall
The safety group for the Colts fails to see any of their players above a 79 overall. Julian Blackmon is easily the best of the group, ranking in the top 20 of his position. The other projected starter at safety for Indy is Nick Cross, who may be the lowest-rated starter on the team at a 72.
Ronnie Harrison Jr. and Rodney Thomas II have also received starting reps at free safety in an ongoing competition with Cross. The battle will likely rage on throughout training camp and the preseason. If the group struggles, the Colts must consider bringing in outside help or risk having a huge hole in their secondary.
One update the game will need to make is the position for Jaylin Simpson. Simpson is listed as a safety in the game, but the rookie fifth-round pick will play cornerback for the Colts.
Madden 25 is available for pre-order and will be released to the public on August 16.
