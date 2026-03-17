Man City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: Cityzens Fall Well Short of Etihad Miracle

Manchester City ultimately left themselves with too much to do at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, as they once again bowed out of the Champions League to Real Madrid, losing 5–1 on aggregate.

The damage was done in Madrid last week, and Bernardo Silva’s first-half red card stifled what had been a fervent atmosphere following a frenetic start at both ends.

The visitors just about found a way to weather City’s early storm, with Vinicius Junior’s spot kick taming any hopes of a special European night in Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s side certainly didn’t wilt after losing Silva and falling behind, with supporters evidently appreciating their efforts as the tune of "Blue Moon" belted out until the last.

However, Vini Jr’s stoppage-time finish meant they were beaten on the night, and many will wonder whether that’s the last time we see Guardiola in the home dugout at the Etihad on a Champions League night. Their continental campaign has reached a premature and solemn conclusion, and their 2025–26 campaign risks unravelling if they’re beaten by Arsenal in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The Moment That Defined The Match

Bernardo Silva was rightfully sent off for handball. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Bill Belichick’s great New England Patriots teams would seldom be beaten by their opponent’s primary threat on offense. They’d ask the "other guys" to get the job done. Pep Guardiola’s Man City were undone by an alternative threat in the first leg, but it was Madrid’s main man, in the absence of Kylian Mbappé (for most of the second leg) and Jude Bellingham, that took the tie away from them on Tuesday.

Vinicius Junior probably ought to have replicated Federico Valverde’s feat from last week, but he only needed one burst in behind City’s backline to all but decide the contest. The hosts’ aggressive defensive line was compromised by the Brazilian down the left, leading to a frantic sequence that culminated in Bernardo Silva believing he’d gotten away with a handball on the line.

But in an era regrettably dominated by technology, City’s captain was never going to escape without just punishment, and his sheepish reaction mid-Gianluigi Donnarumma embrace manifested concern.

The video assistant referee (VAR) proved Vini Jr to be onside and subsequently deemed Silva to have made a purposeful attempt with his arm to deny the Brazilian’s goal-bound effort, resulting in his dismissal and the conclusion of City’s ambitious comeback attempt barely 20 minutes in.

Man City Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1)

Erling Haaland finally found the back of the net at the end of the first half. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—6.8: Erroneous finishing meant Donnarumma wasn’t tested as much as he probably should’ve been, but he was outwitted by Vini Jr from 12 yards.

RB: Matheus Nunes—6.4: Offered some thrust in the attacking third, and took up positions infield that troubled Madrid early. However, the visitors had plenty of joy getting in behind the Portuguese international when they countered.

CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—7.9: Recovery speed is nothing short of absurd. Khusanov fought plenty of fires on the counter and ensured the visitors didn’t run riot in transition.

CB: Rúben Dias—6.6: Just didn’t have control in the first half, and was boiling over towards half-time. No surprise that he was withdrawn at the interval.

LB: Rayan Aït-Nouri—6.9: Bright throughout, and particularly enjoyed combining with Jérémy Doku down the left-hand side.

DM: Rodri—7.8: Had a tough job in midfield, especially after City were reduced to 10, but the Spaniard performed with impressive vigor, given the adversity.

RW: Rayan Cherki—7.1: Footprints were all over the hosts’ bright start, and somehow ended the night without a goal contribution. Produced some wonderful bits of skill to manipulate Madrid’s defense.

CM: Bernardo Silva (c)—5.3: A panicked arm movement ultimately cost his team the chance to do something special.

CM: Tijjani Reijnders—6.2: It was a case of "nearly" for Reijnders in the first half, with the Dutchman just falling short of putting it altogether. Sacrificed at the break in order to restore balance with 10 men.

LW: Jérémy Doku—7.0: Teed up Haaland’s equalizer and was a menace all night. City constantly tried to pick the Belgian out in a bid to create something out of very little.

ST: Erling Haaland—8.0: Haaland scored for the fourth time against Real Madrid, but he missed a few either side of his unconvincing strike at the end of the first half. Withdrawn before the hour mark with Sunday’s Carabao Cup final surely in mind.

SUB: Marc Guéhi (46’ for Dias)—6.6: Certainly a calmer head than Dias, and produced some lovely passes out of defense.

SUB: Nathan Aké (46’ for Reijnders)—6.6: Also offered stability alongside Guéhi, with his presence allowing Aït-Nouri to have more of an impact upfield.

SUB: Omar Marmoush (57’ for Haaland)—6.2: City lacked a box presence when Haaland was withdrawn.

SUB: Antoine Semenyo (57’ for Nunes)—6.1: Able to weave his way into some dangerous positions, but failed to hit the mark.

SUB: Nico González (74’ for Rodri)—6.0: There were certainly times when the Spaniard could’ve been a little more courageous in possession.

Subs not used: James Trafford (GK), Marcus Bettinelli (GK), John Stones, Phil Foden, Nico O’Reilly, Rico Lewis, Mateo Kovačić, Savinho.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Doku was a constant threat. | Oli SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Federico Valverde was eventually able to contain Jérémy Doku after his fast start last week, but Real Madrid struggled to find an answer for the fleet-footed Belgian on Tuesday night. City’s winger was far too sharp for whoever crossed his path, often outmaneuvering his nearest marker through a rapid turn of pace or brute force. Able to create space at will, it was no surprise that Erling Haaland got so many sights of goal , and will continue to as long as Doku remains in the team.

after his fast start last week, but for the fleet-footed Belgian on Tuesday night. City’s winger was far too sharp for whoever crossed his path, often outmaneuvering his nearest marker through a rapid turn of pace or brute force. Able to create space at will, it was no surprise that , and will continue to as long as Doku remains in the team. An "express train" was how Amazon Prime commentator Jon Champion aptly described Abdukodir Khusanov after the Man City defender raced beyond Brahim Díaz to extinguish a Madrid break. It’s not just his speed that’s otherworldly, but also his ability to astutely time challenges and jump in front of attackers when required. He’s not merely a specialist, but a young center back who’s evolving into a well-rounded defender.

The Numbers That Explain Man City’s Solemn Night

Is that Guardiola’s final Champions League outing with City? | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Both teams struggled mightily to contain the other, especially in a frenetic first half that wasn’t subdued by Bernardo Silva’s red card. A combined 2.29 xG was created within the opening 45 minutes.

was created within the opening 45 minutes. Despite playing a man down for its duration, City outgunned the visitors on xG by 0.68–0.25 in the second half before Vini Jr struck in stoppage time.

in the before Vini Jr struck in stoppage time. The hosts admirably fought for control with a man down, ending the night with a 47% share of possession.

Madrid were able to create so many opportunities on the counterattack, and ended the night with more than two non-penalty expected goals.

Both teams underperformed quite drastically in front of goal.

Statistic Man City Real Madrid Possession 47% 53% Expected Goals (xG) 1.91 2.93 Total Shots 22 14 Shots on Target 8 7 Big Chances 2 6 Passing Accuracy 92% 92% Fouls Committed 6 7 Corners 9 6

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