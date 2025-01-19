Colts Captain Makes Franchise History
Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson had another fantastic season in 2024, marking his seventh-straight Pro Bowl nomination. However, while the Pro Bowls are impressive, it's Nelson All-Pro accolades that stand out.
After notching a second-team All-Pro with linebacker Zaire Franklin in 2024, this gives Nelson five total All-Pros (three first-team, two second-team), good enough for more than any other offensive guard in Indianapolis history.
Other all-time greats at guard for the Colts include (but aren't limited to) names like Rick Demulling (2001-2004), Randy Dixon (1987-1995), and Ryan Lilja (2004-2009); but none of them touch the impact Nelson has made in his seven seasons in the Circle City.
Nelson is still only 28 years old and has shown no signs of slowing down his efficiency. While areas of the Colts' offensive line had injuries and shakiness this past campaign, Nelson was the constant.
Per Pro Football Focus, Nelson was dominant in all facets of the game. Here are his overall, pass-blocking, and run-blocking marks, along with positional rank across the NFL.
-81.3 Overall (eighth)
-79.7 Pass-Block (seventh)
-81.7 Run-Block (eighth)
Nelson is top 10 in the most important blocking metrics, displaying his week-in, week-out streamline of talent. While there will always be a game here and there with a 'low' performance, Nelson's worst is likely the best of some offensive linemen in the NFL.
It's simple: Nelson is one of the most consistent and powerful guards, and perhaps nothing sticks out more than his punishing blocks to open up the ground attack.
Nelson will be tasked in 2025 with helping an offense predicated on the ground attack. Given how well Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor reads #56 on the field, it's not farfetched to say Nelson likely has another Pro Bowl, and possibly first or second-team All-Pro in his future.
The Indy offensive line has some question marks going into the 2025 offseason regarding center Ryan Kelly, right guard Will Fries, and tackle Braden Smith, but Nelson won't go anywhere anytime soon.
Tony Sparano Jr. has this unit playing better and Nelson is a benefactor. The next step is to provide depth, and possible starting-level talent, to the Colts' offensive line for year three of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson.
The trenches will be an area to monitor for Colts general manager Chris Ballard to address after a lackluster 8-9 conclusion to the 2024 regular season. We'll see if he addresses this through free agency, the NFL draft, or both, with multiple seats heating up in the Colts' organization from top to bottom.
Expect everyone from Indianapolis to play like their jobs are on the line next season, and the preparations are already underway for 2025.
