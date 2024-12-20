Colts Have Massive List of Injuries, Duo of Starters OUT for Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have released their final injury report before a Week 16 matchup with the 3-11 Tennessee Titans.
Starting with questionable tags, tight end Mo Alie-Cox (hip), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle), kicker Matt Gay (neck), cornerback JuJu Brents (knee), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (fibula, shoulder), and center Ryan Kelly (knee, rest) all fall in line. Brents was limited and may not play. However, if the former second-rounder does suit up, it might be in a limited capacity.
As for Kelly, if he plays on Sunday, it will be the first time he's seen any action since November that he's seen any action. If the veteran captain has to miss another week, rookie Tanor Bortolini will step into the starting role again.
The biggest news is that Indy will be without two of their most important players, wide receiver Alec Pierce (concussion) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee). This means that names like AD Mitchell will see more targets due to Pierce's absence. Also, leaders Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Zaire Franklin must step up more than ever.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson and the rest of Indy's offensive unit must perform cleaner than they did against the Denver Broncos. Despite the Titans being an easy matchup on paper, the Colts can't overlook a Brian Callahan-led team filled with toughness and grit.
Shane Steichen must have his playbook on point or risk another loss, but this time against inferior competition and in front of fans at Lucas Oil Stadium. More is riding on this game than meets the eye, so we'll see how the Colts treat this AFC South showdown on their home turf.
