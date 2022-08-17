Skip to main content

Colts Mike Strachan Ready to “Dominate, Be the Beast That I Am”

The Colts wide receiver is back healthy and ready to prove he can have a bigger impact in Year Two.

Last year around this time, Mike Strachan was the star of training camp for the Indianapolis Colts.

The 6’5”, 224-pound receiver was seemingly making plays every practice, showing incredible athletic ability and tons of untapped potential. Many wondered if the Colts had found a gem in the seventh-round pick out of Charleston.

Unfortunately, things changed once the regular season rolled around. After only appearing in six games in 2021 – spending most of the season as a healthy scratch – Strachan managed just two catches for 26 yards. A disappointing rookie campaign for a player who showed so much promise throughout the preseason.

Fast forward to today, and questions remain about what Strachan can become. However, the second-year wide receiver has the mentality and self-belief that he can take the league by storm.

“My mindset is just to dominate,” Strachan said after practice Tuesday. “Just to come out here and be a beast that I am to be honest with you. Just come out here and use my strength, use my size, my speed to my advantage.”

Strachan made his training camp debut on Tuesday after being removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday. Strachan underwent a procedure on his knee earlier in the spring that had kept him out of all team activities. He elaborated after practice that it was much more serious than we had originally thought.

“I actually had surgery on my knee, like a scope,” Strachan admitted. “I had a torn meniscus, so getting back and getting better from that…It happened in OTAs a few months back in the spring.”

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts Versus Las Vegas Raiders On Sunday Jan 2 2022 At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis

The procedure on his knee has kept Strachan out all summer and through the first three weeks of training camp. All he could do physically was rehab and strength training, trying to get back onto the field as quickly as possible. Strachan knew he was missing valuable time with his new quarterback Matt Ryan, and potentially falling behind in the competition to secure a roster spot.

But after his first practice on Tuesday, Strachan feels good about where he is health-wise. The Colts are not holding him back, allowing him to be full-go from the jump.

“No restrictions at all,” he explained. “It feels great. Even running routes today feels great. Planting and coming out of routes, (I’m) feeling pretty smooth.”

Strachan immediately started making an impact on the practice field. Strachan was thrown in with the second-team offense on Tuesday and hauled in a couple of passes from quarterback Nick Foles in team drills. The knee does not look to be slowing him down as the wide receiver had fluid motions all over the field.

“It was good,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said about Strachan’s debut. “He got limited action, which was good just to see him get on the field, get his feet wet, get the limited reps. Saw him through individual getting some throws with Matt (Ryan) and the RVAs (routes versus air). I think he got a few reps in practice as well, so I’ll take a look at those on film and see where it goes. Today’s just the first steps.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He didn’t look hampered at all. He looked good. So now it’s just building the endurance up again.”

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.

It is no secret that the Colts’ wide receiver room has been a big topic of conversation. Outside of Michael Pittman Jr., no other receiver on this team has proven they can be a reliable option. The young group has quite a bit to prove heading into the season.

Strachan is in the same category. There are still a ton of questions surrounding the former seventh-round pick. Will he be able to make a bigger impact in Year Two? How much has he improved, considering the amount of time he has missed?

For Strachan, these last few months have not been a vacation just because he cannot get out on the field. He shifted his focus to improve the mental part of his game, continuing to stay engaged for when he was back to 100%.

“For me, I just took a mental approach,” Strachan said. “I couldn’t really do that much physically but I wanted to stay in the books, watching film, just staying ahead mentally.”

Strachan is coming back just in the nick of time. The Colts have joint practices against the Detroit Lions the next two days of camp, setting up for some intense sessions. Strachan will have an opportunity to show how he has improved against different competition. The Colts starters are also not expected to play much in the preseason contest against the Lions, giving way for Strachan to receive quite a bit of run in the game.

The offseason has not been ideal for Strachan. For a player who is trying to prove he belongs and fighting for a spot on the roster, he needs every opportunity he can get to impress coaches and earn the spot. From everything Strachan has said since returning, he has the right mentality to make it happen.

“That’s my goal – to come back and be able to have a big impact on my team and be able to help them win moving forward.”

What do you think Mike Strachan can provide to this Colts team? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Sam Ehlinger Colts vs Bills
News

Trade Bait? Could Sam Ehlinger be on the Block?

By HH Staff38 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry (87) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker JoJo Domann (57) after a catch in the fourth quarter pre-season game at Highmark Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan, Offense Catches Fire in Training Camp

By Jake Arthur3 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (30) intercepts a pass on a two point conversion in the end zone against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices

By Andrew Moore12 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) talks to a coach during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Nfl Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Ind On Thursday August 11 2022
News

Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 11: A Light Day Before the Lions Come to Town

By Andrew Moore18 hours ago
Colts Dallis Flowers (30), right, intercepts the two-point conversion pass to the Bills Neil Pau'u during the Bills 27-24 win in their first preseason game Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Sd 081322 Bills 24 Spts
Film

Film Room: Nick Cross, Isaiah Rodgers Star in Preseason Opener

By Zach Hicks18 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (84) practices receiving during training camp Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Nfl Thursday July 28 2022 At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Ind
News

Colts Make Cuts to Meet First Roster Deadline

By Jake Arthur22 hours ago
Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts
News

ESPN's Bold Prediction for Colts Defender

By HH StaffAug 16, 2022 8:05 AM EDT
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) catches a ball during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Colts Camp
News

Locked On Colts: What Mike Strachan's Return Means for Wide Receiver Group

By Jake ArthurAug 16, 2022 6:00 AM EDT