Colts' New Defensive Free Agent Contract Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have been busy adding outside talent through free agency. Chris Ballard desperately needed this tactic, as the defensive side of the ball needed the most skills added.
The prominent additions are Charvarius Ward (cornerback), Cam Bynum (safety), Daniel Jones (quarterback), and Khalil Herbert (running back). But defensive tackle Neville Gallimore also made perfect sense given the departure of Raekwon Davis.
Gallimore is a solid depth tackle who will provide consistency behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. While the Colts might still add another interior defender if they don't retain Taven Bryan, Gallimore provides an upgrade from Davis' presence.
It's been revealed what Gallimore will cost the Colts via Aaron Wilson on X.
Neville won't cost much at all against Indy's overall cap situation. Currently, the Colts have $21,074,026 available (Over the Cap) and will likely spend some additional money on depth signings for the defense and offensive line, if anything.
Neville has played in the NFL for five years, starting as a third-round selection with the Dallas Cowboys (2020-2023) and Los Angeles Rams (2024). More of a bona fide run-stuffer, Neville has put together 109 tackles (11 for loss), 4.0 sacks, and three passes defended from the line.
His playoff performance in two games for the Rams was key to the team's success, as he notched six tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits on only 45 defensive snaps.
It isn't the sexiest signing, but Buckner and Stewart had seemingly no backup last year when they needed a breather. Bryan and Davis were revolving doors against the ground and limited as pass-rushers.
Neville isn't much of the latter but provided consistency against the run as an interior plug. Expect Neville to see ample action for a rotational DT and be used creatively by Lou Anarumo and line coach Charlie Partridge in 2025.
