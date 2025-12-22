The Indianapolis Colts made a group of roster moves Monday afternoon that speak directly to the urgency ahead of a critical matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The headliner is the return of veteran superstar defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, activated from injured reserve just in time for a must-have-it game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

we have activated DT DeForest Buckner from IR.



we have waived QB Brett Rypien.



we have elevated WR Coleman Owen and G Josh Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for #SFvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2025

Buckner’s return immediately changes the complexion of Indianapolis’ defensive front. Even without projecting snap counts or workload, his presence alone alters protection schemes, run fits, and how offenses are forced to structure their interior blocking.

This is the type of activation that doesn’t fully show up in a box score but shows up everywhere else. Buckner stabilizes the middle, unlocks flexibility for the edge rushers, and gives the Colts their most reliable interior tone-setter back with the season on the line.

The timing is deliberate. The Colts must win Monday night to keep their playoff path intact, and doing so without their most reliable interior defender would have left almost no room for error.

Against a San Francisco offense built on rhythm, balance, and physicality, the Colts simply could not afford to be light at the line of scrimmage again.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) and offensive tackle Matt Goncalves (71) and defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and defensive tackle Deforest Buckner (99) and defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Indianapolis also waived QB Brett Rypien, a procedural move that quietly tightens the quarterback room for game night. With that decision, the Colts are clearly prioritizing immediate flexibility over emergency depth.

It also means that Anthony Richardson Sr. is likely close to a return as the primary backup with Rypien out of the picture now.

If things get unconventional, that opens the door for Colts rookie QB Riley Leonard to potentially see a couple of snaps against the 49ers. It’s not a scripted plan, but it is now a realistic contingency.

To round out the active roster, the Colts elevated WR Coleman Owen and G Josh Sills from the practice squad. Both moves reflect practical, matchup-driven needs.

Owen adds flexibility to the receiving rotation and functions as the primary returner, while Sills provides interior offensive line insurance. In December football, those depth decisions are key.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Coleman Owen (3) rushes the ball Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts have spent much of December managing with thin margins up front, making health and availability as important as scheme. Getting bodies back now matters just as much as play-calling.

These transactions tell a clear story. Indianapolis is preparing for a low-margin game where trench play, availability, and adaptability will decide the fate of the season.

Getting Buckner back while tightening the rest of the roster isn’t about optimism—it’s about survival. The Colts understand exactly what Monday night represents, and these moves reflect a team fully aware of what’s at stake.

