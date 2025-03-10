Colts' Free-Agent D-Lineman Signs Huge Deal with Bears
On the unofficial first day of NFL free agency, the Indianapolis Colts lost a big piece of their defensive line as free agent Dayo Odeyingbo has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears.
Bears beat writer Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune was first with the scoop, while Ian Rapoport of NFL Media added that it's a three-year deal worth $48 million, including $32 million guaranteed.
While this is tough news for a Colts team that liked Odeyingbo, developed him, and wanted him back as a free agent, the contract he agreed to with Chicago is likely too much for the Colts, where he was never a full-time starter.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In 61 career games (19 starts), Odeyingbo has racked up 106 tackles (21 for loss), 16.5 sacks, 46 QB hits, 5 forced fumbles, 3 fumbles recovered, and 2 pass breakups.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.