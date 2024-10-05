Colts' Nick Cross on Pace For Career-Best Season in 2024: Film
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard faced a lot of scrutiny for how he handled the safety position this offseason. It may be too early for him to take victory laps on his steadfast belief in the in-house options, but former third-round pick Nick Cross has rewarded Ballard's trust this season.
Cross is playing the best football of his NFL career in 2024, appearing in nearly every defensive snap for the team in the first month. He began the season at free safety but quickly shifted over to strong safety in Week 2 (and appears locked into that role for the team going forward).
He currently leads the NFL in tackles with 47 while also tallying six run stops and a forced fumble in four games played. He is Pro Football Focus' fourth highest graded safety in run defense this season, and while there is room for improvement, he has steadily improved in coverage each game.
At just 23 years old, Cross appears to be finally putting it all together as a strong safety for this team.
Dominant in Run Defense
Cross has a case for the single most important player on the Colts when it comes to run defense this season. When the team was bludgeoned by the Houston Texans in Week 1, Cross saw a majority of his snaps away from the line of scrimmage at the free safety position. He shifted to a box safety role on early downs the following three weeks, and the Colts defense has improved drastically as a result.
Cross has five run stops in the box over the past three weeks with his new role. He is keying run plays exceptionally and his physicality is a welcomed sight for a team that started slow out the gate this season. He has been a reliable tackler this season as well, only missing two tackles to go along with his league-leading 47 tackles made.
The Colts' run defense appears to be mostly fixed following the disastrous start to the season, and a massive part of that is due to the play of Cross.
Improving in Pass Coverage
Cross has had some peaks and valleys in pass coverage this season, but he does appear to be finding a groove from his box safety position. The Colts' defense style the past three weeks has been to play Cross around the line of scrimmage on run downs and then have him bail back into more two-high looks on passing downs. His coverage on early downs is really coming along and making great progress.
This play against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week is a good example of his growth in the box. He aggressively fits against the run to start this play before quickly shifting back into coverage on the play-action bootleg. He ROBOTs (roll over and back) to the crossing tight end behind him, effectively shutting down the only pass option on the play. This is simply excellent coverage from a young defender to shut down the play-action pass attempt.
Arguably Cross' best play of the season came in this cover three rep against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are trying to exploit the Colts' coverage call by having Rome Odunze work up the sideline on a double move. The outside post is used to pull away the deep corner and safety, while Odunze is designed to slide in behind it on the double move.
Cross, however, identifies this play early and creates a turnover on the deep pass attempt. He drifts with Odunze on the double move and makes the deep throwing window nearly impossible for Caleb Williams to hit. The young quarterback still attempts to make the throw, but Cross is able to bat it in the air for Jaylon Jones to come down with the interception.
The Bottom Line
Colts fans and analysts alike were terrified of the team's safety room heading into the season, but the starting duo has been more than fine in the first month of play. Cross has arguably been the team's best defender, and he appears to be getting better and better each week.
The game is finally starting to slow down for the 23-year-old safety, and the Colts' defense is better for it. He has been fantastic in run defense to start the year and his play in coverage is getting better each and every week. The Colts may have their long-term answer at strong safety for many years to come with Cross.
