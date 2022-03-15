Skip to main content

Colts' Offensive Line Becomes Bigger Need, Still Have Options

The Colts' needs along the offensive line have gotten stronger since the NFL free agency legal tampering period began, but they still have options.

The Indianapolis Colts are taking their usual measured approach to the beginning of NFL free agency.

Whether that's right or wrong, as a result, more and more players who would be available to negotiate with — both inside and out of the organization — will be off the board. In some instances, that's a good thing given the often bloated contracts that are agreed upon.

For the Colts, we already knew that starting left tackle Eric Fisher would not be returning, and as of Monday afternoon, starting right guard Mark Glowinski agreed to join the New York Giants.

Along with interior lineman Chris Reed, tackle/guard Matt Pryor, and tackle Julién Davenport, the Colts now have five offensive linemen — a group that combined to play 2,955 offensive snaps in 2021 — that may not be returning.

Tackle Sam Tevi, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason, is also a free agent.

It's significant for that much experience to potentially leave the offensive line room, but the Colts do still have options, including bringing guys like Reed or Pryor back (Davenport and Tevi aren't great options). Of course, there is also the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft; free agency isn't the be-all, end-all.

For the sake of replacing Fisher with a player of equal or better performance level, according to Pro Football Focus, these are some of the better remaining free agent tackles for the Colts (Fisher's overall grade was a 68.2).

  • Jason Peters (77.5)
  • Terron Armstead (75.9)
  • Cornelius Lucas (75.2)
  • Trent Brown (73.8)
  • Duane Brown (71.5)
  • Morgan Moses (71.0)

With having multiple interior offensive linemen to replace as well, here are some quality remaining options:

  • Oday Aboushi (68.2)
  • Trai Turner (68.1)
  • Daryl Williams (66.8)
  • Andrew Norwell (66.7)
  • Quinton Spain (66.4)

While news about players finding new homes flies quickly during the legal tampering period, it's important to remember that this is a marathon and not a sprint, and that quality players at each position still remain.

Still, the Colts have some work to do.

Should the Colts go after any of these linemen? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

