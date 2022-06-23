Skip to main content

Colts to Officially Report for Training Camp on July 26

The Colts will officially report to training camp on July 26 while rookies report on July 23.

The NFL has announced the reporting dates and locations for training camp for all 32 teams.

Your Indianapolis Colts will get things underway at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Tues., July 26 while rookies report three days earlier on Sat., July 23. 

For the fourth time since making it their summer home in 2018, the Colts will set up shop at Grand Park, one of the premier athletic campuses in the state.

It will be fans' first opportunity to set their sights on new players such as quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Alec Pierce, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, along with many others.

One of the highlights of this year's training camp for the Colts will be the joint practices that they will host with the Detroit Lions before the teams' preseason matchup on Sat., Aug. 20.

The Colts have yet to announce the entire slate of practice dates, times, and themes, but that should be coming soon.

What are you looking forward to most during Colts training camp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

