Colts, Packers Injury Report: No Upgrades from Hobbled Starters
The Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers continued their work on Thursday preparing for this weekend's matchup at Lambeau Field.
For the Colts, they've had a few important defensive starters on the sidelines for practice with no improvement coming ahead of the final day of practice. For the Packers, they are still without starting quarterback Jordan Love.
Here is the midweek injury report for both teams.
COLTS
- Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (ankle)
- Full Participant — K Matt Gay (hernia)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), DT DeForest Buckner (back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring)
- Limited Participant — WR Josh Downs (ankle)
- Full Participant — K Matt Gay (hernia)
Downs and Gay both missed the Colts' regular-season opener last week against the Houston Texans as well as the week of practice leading up to it. However, both have strung together consecutive days of practice. Gay was out for a couple of weeks since hernia surgery, but Downs suffered his high ankle sprain in early August and just got back to working on the field last week.
Buckner's injury has been known since last Sunday, as he left the Week 1 loss with his back injury. He described it to reporters in the locker room on Thursday as the same back injury he played with last season against the Los Angeles Rams, where he played 20 snaps. Buckner did say the injury went away afterward.
Blackmon and Paye were new additions to the injury report Wednesday and stayed in the same status Thursday. Both players are starters and quite important to what the Colts do defensively, but especially Blackmon, who is the only safety on the roster with extensive starting experience.
PACKERS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — QB Jordan Love (knee)
- Limited Participant — CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring)
- Full Participant — LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — QB Jordan Love (knee)
- Limited Participant — CB Corey Ballentine (oblique), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (back), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), LB Quay Walker (groin)
- Full Participant — LB Edgerrin Cooper (knee)
The Packers' injury report is only slightly heavier than the Colts' is, but they're dealing with an injury to their quarterback in Love, which carries the most weight possible. Love seems unlikely to play in this game after suffering an MCL injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.
Clark and Jacobs are two of the most critical members of the team outside of Love, so while they were still able to participate in a limited fashion, their status definitely bears monitoring.
