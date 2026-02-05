The Indianapolis Colts may have discovered the quarterback of their future in 2025, but that stability could come attached to a massive price tag.

Daniel Jones had a career year in 2025, especially in the first half of the season. The Colts were setting offensive records with Jones under center, but a fractured fibula and torn Achilles tendon in opposite legs left him unable to play the final third of the season.

Despite his injury, experts expect Jones to command a hefty salary this offseason. Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron predicted that Jones will sign a three-year, $101 million deal—the highest of any free agent quarterback this year.

"While a season-ending Achilles injury will likely influence his potential earnings, there is precedent for passers signing lucrative contracts despite suffering the same injury," Cameron wrote. "During the 2024 offseason, Kirk Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract ($100 million guaranteed), just over four months after suffering a torn Achilles. Cousins was also 35 years old at the time of signing, while Jones will be 29 entering next season."

Daniel Jones Predicted to Sign 3-Year, $100 Million Contract

It's important to remember that quarterback contracts in the NFL are no joke: 11 guys are earning more than $50 million a year, meaning it's almost guaranteed that Jones will earn at least $30 million annually.

There's a big fall off after $33 million, which is what Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are getting paid. The next-highest contract is Justin Fields, who is making $20 million.

Considering Jones threw for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate, there's a chance that he gets paid upwards of $40 million a year, as Cousins did in 2024. Jones also rushed for 164 yards and 5 more touchdowns.

His injury history is concerning, but the Colts may be willing to overlook that if it means some level of stability at quarterback. The torn ACL he suffered in 2023 already forced teams to weigh long-term durability, and the Achilles injury only amplifies those concerns. Players have returned from these injuries before, but at 29, you have to wonder if things will get worse.

For the Colts, that likely means any deal for Jones would come with built-in protections. Limited guarantees, roster bonuses tied to availability, or front-loaded signing bonuses that negate long-term risk could all be tied into any contract to ensure the Colts don't get screwed over by injuries.

Daniel Jones, Colts Want to Agree to New Deal

After the season was over, Jones expressed interest in returning to Indianapolis. The Colts' front office shared that sentiment.

"...I feel very good about Daniel Jones and where he's at, where he's going," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "Yes, he's got the Achilles, but I think Daniel Jones has got a really bright future here in Indianapolis. And look, there is some comfort knowing that, okay, we know we've got a guy that's proven, that's done it, and done some really good things."

Daniel Jones via IG:



“Thank you to my teammates, the coaches, the #Colts organization, and all the fans for the overwhelming support. Tough way to end the season but it has been an honor to wear the horseshoe and play for Colts fans. I’ll miss lining up with my guys …” pic.twitter.com/xGcA9CE8S5 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 12, 2025

At one point, Jones was playing so well that he was entering early MVP talks. That dream didn't pan out, but it revealed his true potential. If the Colts can unlock that part of Daniel Jones again, they'll be in great hands in 2026.

