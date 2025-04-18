Colts Pass on Talented Tight End in Expert Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are under a week away from having their name on the clock in the 2025 NFL draft.
Indianapolis has been linked with a wide range of prospects, including tight ends, linebackers, offensive linemen, and pass rushers. There's no way of telling who general manager Chris Ballard specifically wants, but a few positions stick out more than others.
Plenty of draft experts think that Penn State tight end Tyler Warren would be the best case scenario for the Colts, but there's no guarantee he's on the board with the 14th overall pick. In that case, it's possible the Colts pivot to another tight end or focus on a different position entirely.
If Warren's not on the board, NFL analyst Mike Band thinks Indianapolis will take offensive lineman Josh Simmons with their first-round pick.
"If Tyler Warren is available at No. 14, I don’t think GM Chris Ballard hesitates to pick him..." Band wrote. "Colston Loveland could also be an option at tight end, but draftnik Tony Pauline says there was plenty of buzz on the pro-day circuit that Ballard -- who historically prioritizes premium positions in Round 1 -- could target an offensive tackle with Indianapolis' first pick."
Simmons, 22, has spent the last two seasons as the starting left tackle at Ohio State. Before that, he started nearly 800 snaps at right tackle in 2022 for San Diego State.
With the ability to play on either side of the line, Simmons could be a valuable depth piece for Indianapolis. Considering the team has yet to extend left tackle Bernhard Raimann or right tackle Braden Smith, there's no guarantee of who will be starting at those spots in 2026.
Simmons would have the opportunity to learn behind a veteran in Smith or Raimann and build his skillset before touching the field. One issue that Band pointed out is Simmons' injury history that plagued his final season of collegiate ball.
"Medical evaluations will play a huge role in whether the Colts deem Simmons -- coming off a patellar tendon injury -- worthy of a top-15 selection," Band wrote.
According to Pro Football Focus, Simmons earned a 74.4 overall grade in 2024. PFF feels that Simmons is the third-best offensive tackle on the board in the draft, behind Will Campbell and Armand Membou.
Both Membou and Campbell are off the board before the Colts select in Band's mock draft, meaning Indianapolis settled with Simmons as the best option left on the board. Band is basing his guess on a report from Tony Pauline, which might not accurately reflect the Colts' true desires.
If Colston Loveland is on the board, there's a chance the Colts take him. Loveland is practically the consensus second-best tight end in the draft, and he would instantly boost the quality of the Colts' tight end room.
Loveland is a receiving threat who would be a nice weapon for Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones. If the Colts pass on a tight end in the first round, expect them to focus on the position in round two or three.