Colts Projected to Fill Three Biggest Needs Consecutively
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has always preached that you can't reach for players in the NFL Draft just to fill needs. By doing that, you bypass the longevity of the roster to fulfill short-term goals, leaving talent on the board.
Luckily for the Colts, this year, their biggest needs align well with the value that should be available to them on the board by the time they pick, particularly over the first couple of days of next week's draft with the 14th, 45th, and 80th overall selections.
Recently, Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates of ESPN did a tandem three-round NFL mock draft, and the value of the board brought the Colts ideal selections to fill some of their biggest needs at tight end, linebacker, and offensive line.
Round 1, Pick 14: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
Loveland can be Anthony Richardson's seam-stretcher and really improve the Colts' tight end room, which didn't even reach 500 receiving yards last season. It's a huge year for Richardson, and if the Colts want to properly evaluate him as their future under center, they should build up his supporting cast.
If you haven't yet heard enough about the Colts and tight ends in this draft, Loveland is a perfect fit for what the Colts need in a new safety blanket. Josh Downs has been that high-volume short-yardage target, but he can't do it alone. Loveland is both quick and fast, and he gets open and separated in a hurry. With the ball in his hands, he can leave overwhelmed linebackers scrambling. If the Colts want to inject some rhythm into their offense, adding a player like Loveland is a great way to do it.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 2, Pick 45: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Few players skyrocketed on draft boards last season quite like Schwesinger, who has elite range as a coverage linebacker. He had 115 tackles in 2024.
If the Colts don't get a player like Jihaad Campbell in the first round, then the next best scenario for them to get a stud linebacker is for Schwesinger to be available at 45. He's only been a true starter for one year, but that lone season showed a star in the making. He's tenacious in the box and attacks the backfield with confidence. He's got the ability to get after the quarterback, and he has great instincts in coverage. The Colts get a big upgrade at linebacker alongside Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies here.
Round 3, Pick 80: G Emery Jones Jr., LSU
Jones has been getting a little buzz. His game is raw, and he will kick inside in the pros after playing right tackle at LSU. But there's upside here.
Getting Jones in the third round to play guard is great value here. He's a three-year starter at right tackle, so he's got plenty of experience, but his issues in one-on-one combat while out on an island at tackle are likely going to kick him inside to guard where he can have more help and his athleticism can better shine. The Colts get their new right guard here with plus athleticism and size (6'5", 315, 34-1/4" arms, 10-3/4" hands).