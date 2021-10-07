Colts PFF Grades vs. Dolphins: Bobby Okereke Makes 'NFL Week 4 Team of the Week'

Along with Bobby Okereke, here are the other Colts players who ranked in the top 10 at their position according to PFF's grades. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts finally put together a great showing last Sunday as they triumphed over the Miami Dolphins on the road at Hard Rock Stadium, 27-17.

The win was their first of the season, and as such, got a strong effort from several players who were ready to put their winless streak behind them.

Pro Football Focus noted the Colts for their victory, which even landed MIKE linebacker Bobby Okereke a spot on their "Week 4 NFL Team of the Week."

Along with Okereke, here are the other Colts players who ranked in the top 10 at their position according to PFF's grades.

Bobby Okereke

Linebacker No. 2 (90.3), 52 snaps (100%)

Okereke's numbers on Sunday were adequate, finishing with 8 tackles and a pass breakup, but he especially excelled in coverage, reeling in a grade of 86.1. He allowed all five targets in his direction but squashed them for a total of 18 yards (3.6 avg.). As for extracurricular stats, PFF credited Okereke with 1 quarterback hurry and 3 "stops," which they consider a forced failure against the offense.

DeForest Buckner

Defensive lineman No. 10 (82.8), 44 snaps (85%)

Buckner's day wasn't flashy, posting just 3 tackles. He didn't rack up the sacks or have any highlight play like Tyquan Lewis, but he had a strong hand in keeping Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett uncomfortable and completely shutting down the Dolphins' run game.

The Dolphins were able to muster just 35 yards on the ground, which is their single-game season low so far. Buckner had a grade of 83.1 in run defense, which was third-best among all NFL defensive tackles.

Jonathan Taylor

Running back No. 6 (78.2), 36 snaps (51%)

We've all been waiting for the Colts to commit to the run during a game this season and they finally did it on Sunday. They featured Taylor to the tune of 16 carries for 103 yards (6.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 3 catches (3 targets) for 11 yards (3.7 avg.). It was his fourth career 100-yard rushing game, becoming just the fourth Colt to reach the mark in his first 19 games (Edgerrin James, Dominic Rhodes, Marshall Faulk).

Taylor had 70 rushing yards after contact on the day, averaging 4.38 per carry, which was second on the week only to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Taylor also forced four missed tackles.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mo Alie-Cox

Tight End No. 7 (70.6), 49 snaps (69%)

Similar to committing to the run, lots of fans want to see Alie-Cox be a consistently featured piece of the Colts offense, and he had a big showing on Sunday. He caught 3 balls (5 targets) for 42 yards (14.0 avg.) and a single-game career-high 2 touchdowns.

Alie-Cox became just the seventh tight end in the NFL this season to have two receiving touchdowns in a single game (Rob Gronkowski, Juwan Johnson, Travis Kelce, Dalton Schultz, C.J. Uzomah, Dawson Knox), and is the first Colts tight end to do it since Eric Ebron in Week 12 of 2018.

Alie-Cox had a subpar run-blocking grade of 50.1 in Week 4 but his 71.0 in pass protection was much better, ranking fourth among tight ends. His average depth of pass target of 14.4 yards also ranked third.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Punter No. 4 (67.7), 16 snaps (57%)

Sanchez was a stud on Sunday, earning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

He punted the ball four times for an average of 50.0 yards and a net average of 46.8, with a long kick of 57 yards. Two of his punts finished inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line, and three of Sanchez's punts were returned for a total of just 13 yards (4.3 avg.). He tied Chris Gardocki and David Lee (nine) for the fourth-most games with a 50.0 yards per punt average in franchise history.

Sanchez is a do-it-all specialist on the Colts' special teams, as he also kicked the ball off six times, all of which were touchbacks. Sanchez is also the holder on kicks for Rodrigo Blankenship, who was 5-of-5 on kicks.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker No. 5 (67.0), 5 snaps (18%)

As previously mentioned, Blankenship nailed all five of his kicks, including two field goals of 34 and 43 yards. He is now 9-of-10 (90.0%) on file goal attempts and 6-of-6 (100.0%) on extra points through four games.

Did any other Colts players deserve to be considered top 10 at their position for Week 4? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

