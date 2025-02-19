Potential Colts QB Option Off the Board
The Indianapolis Colts need quarterback competition for Anthony Richardson as the former fourth-overall pick heads into a critical third year that may decide his future with the team.
The assumption is general manager Chris Ballard will address this through free agency, signing a veteran to add depth to the QB room and push Richardson. However, one option is off the board in Carolina Panthers field general, Andy Dalton.
Adam Schefter had breaking news that the Panthers were re-signing the former Cincinnati Bengals leader under center to a new two-year, $8 million deal.
While Dalton isn't as talented as some other free-agent field generals, he could have provided a boost to Richardson that Joe Flacco never gave as the veteran backup.
Given how well Darnold worked with Bryce Young during tumultuous times in Carolina, it might have been what Richardson needed heading into 2025. Consider it a missed opportunity by the Colts.
Luckily, there are still options.
Certain sensible names like Justin Fields, Josh Dobbs, and Jameis Winston, might be good signings for Richardson to learn from and compete with. Regardless of whom the Colts sign, Richardson can't have another season like 2024.
The athletic talent provided little confidence operating Shane Steichen's offense as a passer and primarily did his damage running the football and connecting on difficult deep shots.
While he exemplified the clutch gene against lowly competition like the New York Jets and New England Patriots, there wasn't much else minus a few highlights to brag about with Richardson's passing abilities.
Richardson must leap forward in 2025 to instill confidence that he's the leader of the team moving forward. Colts fans have gone through enough with the quarterback position and need stability, as does the franchise itself.
Look for Ballard to make a deal happen during the offseason to have a veteran compete with Richardson. It worked for receiver Alec Pierce by adding AD Mitchell, so it can work for Richardson by signing a reliable vet to help him learn while trying to overshoot him on the depth chart.
