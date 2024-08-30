Colts’ Preseason Standout Working Out for Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts picked up nine players in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, seven made the 53-man roster. Defensive tackle and seventh-round Colts selection Jonah Laulu was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders. The other rookie is the sixth-rounder from Marshall, cornerback Micah Abraham, who has a workout scheduled with the Denver Broncos.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson posted on X: "Cornerback Micah Abraham, a former 2024 6th round pick, has a workout with on Monday, per a league source"
Abraham went off against Denver in his first preseason contest, notching a second-best Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 92.2 (Zaire Franklin; 95.0). Playing 35 snaps, Abraham was all over the field and logged 6 tackles (1 for loss), 1 fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown. The next two preseason contests against the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, Abraham returned to Earth before being waived.
The hope for Abraham with Indianapolis was possibly backing up veteran Kenny Moore II in the slot. However, Abraham also had the ball skills to make do on the outside. It's interesting to think why Gus Bradley's defense couldn't utilize a player of Abraham's talents. Now, the Colts will move forward with five cornerbacks on their roster.
Denver likely saw something in Abraham when they played at Lucas Oil Stadium and wanted a closer look at the cornerback from Marshall. While the waiving of Abraham was questioned by some, Indianapolis felt that fellow rookie cornerback Jaylin Simpson was worth retaining on the practice squad. We'll see what happens with the Indianapolis roster as the regular season home opener against the Houston Texans is just over a week away.
