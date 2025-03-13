Former Colts QB Signs with Chiefs to Back Up Patrick Mahomes
The Indianapolis Colts signed a new backup quarterback in Daniel Jones on the second day of NFL free agency. Indy is moving on from Joe Flacco and passed on bringing back former backup Gardner Minshew.
Minshew, 28, has spent six years in the league and started 13 games for the Colts in 2023. He was signed early in 2023 to be the second-string passer behind Anthony Richardson but ended up starting the majority of the year.
Minshew threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on a 62.2% completion rate in his lone season with the Colts. He earned a Pro Bowl nomination despite Indy falling short of the playoffs with a 9-8 record.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
After spending 2024 with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minshew has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to be the backup quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes. He started nine games for the Raiders, throwing for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns, and ten interceptions.
Minshew was waived from the Raiders due to a failed physical on Thursday morning. He suffered a fractured collarbone in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, meaning the injury has not healed, or he is suffering from a different issue.
Before signing with the Colts, Minshew had spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Philadelphia Eagles. He'll be signed to a fifth different organization in just seven seasons.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.