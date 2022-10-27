Colts QB Weekly: Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan Reveal Thoughts on Lineup Change

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to take on the Washington Commanders this week, all the talk has surrounded the monumental change at quarterback.

Out is Matt Ryan, the 15-year NFL veteran who came to the Colts in the spring as the franchise searched for a signal caller who could take them deep into the playoffs. Instead, Ryan leads the league in fumbles (11) and interceptions (nine) while being sacked 24 times in seven games. Although he has three fourth-quarter comebacks on the year, the Colts are only 3-3-1 and have one of the worst offenses in the league.

In is Sam Ehlinger, the second-year player the Colts took in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ehlinger had a solid preseason and was promoted to the second string just two weeks ago. Now, he gets a chance to make his first NFL start.

Head coach Frank Reich announced the change at quarterback on Monday, stating that Ehlinger would be the starter for the rest of the season. It was a move that nobody saw coming and has not only stirred up local headlines but national headlines as the NFL world reacts to the shocking news.

“Excited for Sam and the opportunity this presents for him,” Reich said Monday. “We’ve always thought from Day One that Sam had some kind of special sauce. He’s continued to show it. I’ve been particularly impressed with Sam this year in practice once the season has started, the look he’s given on scout team, the quality of his throws, the way he’s commanding himself out there – the total package. Just feel like at this point that’s the best decision for our team going forward.”

As Ehlinger prepares for his first start as a pro, you can imagine the emotions the young player must be feeling. But the kid out of Texas is mature beyond his years, as he started for four years with the Longhorns and finished second in school history in touchdowns. So, how is Ehlinger feeling as he approaches Sunday’s game?

“I’m excited,” Ehlinger said with a smile. “I think, as I’ve told you guys, I’m always preparing to be the starter. Regardless of when that opportunity was going to come, I was going to be ready and do what I could to be prepared. That’s alleviated a lot of the stress. I can’t imagine if I weren’t preparing the way that I was and it was like, ‘Hey, you’re up.’ That’s the thing about this business. Staying on top of it, obviously there’s a lot of excitement for the opportunity and just going to take it one day at a time.”

Ehlinger brings a much different skillset to the quarterback position than Ryan. Ehlinger is much more dangerous with his legs, able to make plays outside of the pocket and scramble to pick up yardage. The Colts like his athletic ability and feel like his mobility can help a struggling offensive line.

Ehlinger has shown to be accurate with the football when given time to throw. He makes good decisions with the football and tends to stay away from turnovers. Ehlinger’s leadership ability also stands out, as teammates gravitate towards the young quarterback.

The knocks on Ehlinger start with his arm strength. He does not have the strongest arm, however, and can have trouble driving the ball down the field. Ehlinger has put in a lot of work to adjust his release in an effort to increase the velocity of his throws.

Outside of his arm strength, his size is also a concern. At only 6-1, Ehlinger tends to have balls batted down at the line of scrimmage. His size can also be a negative as far as the beating he can take especially considering the added hits he will take when scrambling.

When summing up his playing style and what Ehlinger can over, the word “exciting” comes out of the quarterback’s mouth.

“A young quarterback that has an exciting style of play doing everything he can to move the ball, put points on the board,” Ehlinger explained. “Our defense is playing great. Being smart with the ball, getting it out on time and limiting the mistakes and playing to our strengths.”

While Ehlinger is excited about the opportunity to make his first NFL start, the other side of that coin is the obvious disappointment Ryan is feeling. After 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons , Ryan was traded to the Colts with the hope of finding a career resurgence. Playing behind a top offensive line, and having one of the best rushing attacks in the league, enticed Ryan as he chased a Super Bowl title.

Fast forward to today, and nothing has gone as planned. Ryan has been a turnover machine, the offensive line has been a turnstile, and the running game is nowhere to be found. The culmination of all three has led to the Colts benching Ryan, who has probably played his final game as a Colt.

“I mean, individually and personally disappointed,” Ryan said candidly. “As a player, as a competitor, you want to be out there and want to go. It’s a part of the deal in this league – you’ve got to produce and you’ve got to go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that in the first seven games, but you move forward. Life in this league is week-to-week and the production has to be there. Obviously disappointed personally, but here for the team.”

In Ryan’s defense, this is not what he signed up for. The Colts have not held up their end of the bargain. The offensive line and the running game have not been nearly good enough, forcing Ryan to shoulder the load on offense while running for his life in the process. It would be hard to blame Ryan if he did not want anything to do with this team after what has transpired over the first half of the season.

But Ryan is the ultimate pro. He did not have to answer questions from the media after being benched. He is not required to help Ehlinger as he prepares to start the rest of the season. Yet Ryan stood by his locker and answered every question that came his way, not once blaming anyone but himself. The veteran also plans to do everything in his power to help prepare his young teammate for battle.

“I love Sam,” Ryan said. “He’s been awesome from the minute I got here. I just told him, ‘Any way I can help you let me know.’ As a player, you have to go out there and cut it loose and go play your game. It’s different – everybody’s individual game is different. So, go play yours. He’ll do a good job for us.”

“(Ryan’s) been unbelievable,” Ehlinger admitted. “He’s an absolute pro. Obviously, he’s a guy who wants to be on the field, so there’s frustration there but he has been nothing but supportive. Told me that he has my back regardless, whatever happens. I couldn’t be more thankful for him.”

The current quarterback situation for the Colts is not ideal. A young quarterback is coming in with the hopes he can turn the season around. Meanwhile, the guy they brought in to be the savior is banged up and relegated to the bench.

However, the quarterbacks involved are going to try and make the best out of the situation. Time will tell whether or not this was the right move for the Colts moving forward.

