Colts Risers and Fallers in Decimation of Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts are now 4-1 after decimating the Las Vegas Raiders by 34 points, ending with a score of 40-6. After such a dominating display, the Colts have shown they are a legitimate contender and playoff-level squad.
Now 3-0 at home through five weeks, Indianapolis is riding high with Daniel Jones & Co. playing elite-level football.
After another efficient performance, here are the risers and fallers from a statement victory over the struggling Raiders.
Riser | Daniel Jones
Jones continued to show that he's a true starting QB against the Raiders. Jones finished the game accurately and turnover-free. Jones tallied 20 completions on 29 attempts (69 percent) for 212 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Jones is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he doesn't appear to be slowing down. The former New York Giants QB looks comfortable and happy in Shane Steichen's offense, and his numbers, as well as victories, prove that notion.
Faller | Penalties
It wasn't easy to find negatives in a game where Indianapolis essentially did everything great. However, penalties are still an issue. Against the Raiders, Indianapolis accrued nine for a total of 77 yards. The biggest was when linebacker Joe Bachie drew a holding call, removing a massive Ashton Dulin touchdown return.
Indy's issue with penalties can't continue against better competition. While it didn't hamper the Colts at all in a dominant victory over the Raiders, a great case of what can happen is last week, when Adonai Mitchell was caught holding on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown. Expect Steichen to make a point to clean this up as much as possible.
Riser | Offensive Line
It would be too easy to give this entry to Taylor, who had another three-touchdown performance. Instead, the offensive line will be shown love. After a brutal showing against the Rams last week, the Colts' offensive trenches had their way with Las Vegas up front.
The lowest Pro Football Focus offensive grade was Braden Smith (64.7), and the highest was Bernhard Raimann (79.3). Indy's protection kept Jones clean with zero sacks allowed and a mere four pressures. Indy's offensive line has been great this year, allowing Jones and Taylor to thrive.
Faller | Containing Ashton Jeanty
Indy's defense kept the Raiders to just six points, which means the stop troops deserve praise. However, if one area can be criticized, it's how much of an impact Ashton Jeanty was allowed to have as a runner and receiver.
Jeanty finished with 67 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry) and 42 receiving yards (8.4 yards per catch) for 109 all-purpose yards. This accounted for 36.8 percent of Las Vegas' total yards (296). The Colts will look to limit key playmakers moving forward in the 2025 season.
Riser | Overwhelming Geno Smith
Raiders QB Geno Smith walked into this contest with turnover struggles, but added to that after facing Anarumo's defense. Smith couldn't get into a rhythm and sustained 13 pressures. This led to two interceptions (Laiatu Latu, Mekhi Blackmon), bringing Smith's season total to nine.
Smith was uncomfortable and confused reading Anarumo's coverage, and despite being accurate, his passes yielded a minuscule impact of 9.12 yards per completion. Indianapolis was nearly perfect facing Smith and will try to replicate that against Kyler Murray next week.
Faller | Spencer Shrader's Injury
Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader has been sensational through five weeks, logging 13/14 field goals and 14/14 on extra points. However, Shrader sustained what looked to be a serious knee injury early against the Raiders. He wouldn't return to action.
Head coach Steichen confirmed that it 'doesn't look good.'
Shrader has been one of the best kickers in the NFL so far this year, so if Indianapolis has to miss his services for an extended amount of time, they'll need to likely sign a new name to provide a stop gap until the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish alum returns to action.